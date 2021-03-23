Blackjack Online: 21 Best Sites to Play Blackjack (Live Dealers, Real Money, or Free Blackjack Game Options)

DETROIT, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanbackplayer.com announces the release of the review "Best sites to play Blackjack online'

Blackjack is a wonderful game. It's easy to learn but allows for quite a bit of strategy, and it's one of the games in which the house has the smallest edge.

Unfortunately, there's one small problem with it: in most cases, you need to live near a casino in order to play it for money.

At least, that used to be the case. Thanks to the power of the internet, though, it's now possible to play blackjack online for real money.

If you've ever found yourself playing cards in a shady casino, though, then you already know that not every cardroom should be trusted with your money.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of the best sites on the internet for betting on blackjack.

Best online blackjack sites by category:

1. Best welcome bonus: Ignition Casino

2. Best live dealer blackjack: Super Slots Casino

3. Best for free games: Red Dog Casino

4. Best loyalty bonuses: Intertops Casino

5. Best variety of games: Wild Casino

6. Best for unique games: Las Atlantis Casino

7. Best mobile gaming experience: Slots.lv

8. Low wagering requirements: Bovada Casino

9. Best for tournaments: Black Chip Poker

10. Best VIP program: Americas Cardroom

Runner ups for top online blackjack sites:

11. Jackpot City

12. Royal Vegas

13. Ruby Fortune

14. Cafe Casino

15. BigSpinCasino

16. Juicy Stakes Casino

17. mFortune Casino

18. Mr Spin Casino

19. Casino.com

20. CasinoRex

21. Ladbrokes

Ranking Methodology for Best Online Blackjack Sites

When assembling a list such as this, it's important to have a clear methodology behind your rankings. We're not just using our opinions here — we're looking at the following objective criteria.

Game selection: a lot of sites offer regular blackjack. We looked for casinos that had a wide variety of games to ensure you never lose your thrill.





a lot of sites offer regular blackjack. We looked for casinos that had a wide variety of games to ensure you never lose your thrill. Trustworthiness: is the site playing fair? Will they give you your winnings when it's time to cash out? Needless to say, shady blackjack sites didn't make the cut.





is the site playing fair? Will they give you your winnings when it's time to cash out? Needless to say, shady blackjack sites didn't make the cut. Bonuses: many sites offer bonuses, loyalty programs, and other benefits for playing with them. We looked for the sites that offered customers the most free money.





many sites offer bonuses, loyalty programs, and other benefits for playing with them. We looked for the sites that offered customers the most free money. Interface quality: if you're going to be spending a lot of time playing blackjack on a site, you want that site to be attractive and easy to use. After all, the last thing you want is to make an expensive mistake because the layout is confusing.

Using these criteria, we were able to determine the 21 blackjack sites we feel are the best for real money players on the internet today.

The Best Online Blackjack Sites for Real Money Reviewed

1. Ignition Casino — Best Welcome Bonus

Pros

Outstanding bonuses and loyalty program

Live dealer games available

Huge game selection

Several blackjack varieties on hand

Works on a variety of platforms

Cons

No e-wallet banking options

Ignition Casino really lives up to its name, as it's as close as you can get to a real-life casino experience from the comfort of your own home. They even have live dealer blackjack, where you can watch actual human dealers run your game.

You have a ton of table games to choose from, as well as a variety of real money blackjack games. These include classic, European, single deck, and more.

Ignition makes it easy to play, as they're available on Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android platforms.

They love to give away free money, too, as they offer a variety of bonuses and have a way above-average loyalty program. You can play for longer here than just about any other site.

It's surprising, then, that they don't have any e-wallet deposit or withdrawal options. This isn't a deal-breaker by any means, but it is annoying.

Go to: Ignition Casino

2. Red Dog Casino — Best for Free Games

Pros

Great mix of free and real-money games





8 varieties of blackjack to choose from





Interface is intuitive and easy to use





Designed to be played on mobile devices

Cons

Game instructions aren't very helpful





Graphics are old-fashioned

Red Dog Casino has a wonderful mix of free and real-money games, so you can make a bundle or just have some fun, depending on your mood.

There are 8 different blackjack games to choose from, including Perfect Pairs and Super 21. You can have a ton of fun with each of them, and the variety keeps things fresh.

If you're a beginner or you don't understand how to play one of the games, you can always play for free using their practice mode. It's a great way to learn the rules — and it comes in handy, too, as their instructions aren't much help.

The interface is a bit old-fashioned and clunky, so don't expect to be blown away. However, it's also simple and intuitive, so it's unlikely you'll lose your shirt due to a misclick.

The games are designed to be played on mobile devices, and it's there that they look the best.

You can download their client or play it in your browser if you like, but the experience won't match up to the one you'll find on your phone or tablet.

Go to: Red Dog Casino

3. Super Slots — Best Live Dealer Blackjack

Pros

Huge 300% deposit bonus





Multiple reload bonuses every week





Weekly tournaments





Large slot selection

Cons

Bonuses can have substantial rollover requirements





30-day requirements on most rollovers

Super Slots is a newer entry in the online casino game, but they've quickly made a name for themselves with their big bonuses and crypto-friendly deposit options.

As you might expect given the name, slot machines are the main attraction here, but their blackjack selection is good as well.

They have two weekly tournaments that draw a lot of attention, with the top 50 players enjoying the thrill of prize money.

Their welcome bonus is extremely attractive, as you can get a 300% match up to $2,000 — and you can use it for your first three deposits. Of course, you'll have to work to cash in that $6k, as you may have as much as a 60x rollover.

They also offer multiple reload bonuses every week, so if you find yourself running out of chips, you can top off quickly.

You don't have much time to clear those rollovers, though, as many have 30-day requirements. Oh well — guess you'll just have to play more blackjack!

Go to: Super Slots Casino

4. Intertops Casino - Best Loyalty Bonuses

Pros

Very generous loyalty program





Good variety of games





Exceptional mobile casino

Cons

No live dealer games





No deposit bonus

If you don't want to switch online casinos all the time to claim these welcome bonuses, then Intertops Casino is worth a look. They have the most generous loyalty bonuses which can keep you going for years.

Besides outstanding loyalty promotions, they have a huge variety of games, which is great as you can play for days in a row if you'd like and never get bored.

These include slots, blackjack, bingo, roulette, and many others. The only drawback here is that they don't have live dealer games. However, they make up with several fun table game variations like Zappit Blackjack.

As they recently updated their mobile app, it's very pleasing for an eye to hang out there for hours. Navigation and all the settings are very straightforward and intuitive.

Go to: Intertops Casino

5. Wild Casino — Best Variety of Games

Pros

Excellent game variety





Equally good on mobile or desktop





Lots of crypto banking options





Generous bonus structure

Cons

Non-blackjack game selection is poor





Using crypto to fund account can take forever

Let's get something out in the open right off the bat: Wild Casino isn't a great casino. If you're looking to play online slots, poker, or any number of other casino games, go to one of the other gambling sites out there.

If you're just interested in blackjack, though, it's an excellent option.

They have quite a few different types to play, including multi-hand and single-deck. You can easily spend an entire afternoon or longer exploring the various possibilities.

The games play equally well on desktop or mobile, so you can have fun wherever you happen to be at the time.

They have a large crypto focus in their banking, which could be attractive to some players.

However, that focus can work to their detriment as well, as those currencies can take up to 2 days to credit to your account.

Once you finally get some cash on there, though, you can quickly make it grow due to their generous bonus structure. The rollovers are clearly broken down according to game type as well, making it easy to claim your free money.

Go to: Wild Casino

6. Las Atlantis — Best for Unique Games

Pros

No deposit fees





Payouts processed quickly





Game interface is easy to use





Works equally well on mobile and desktop

Cons

Limited variety of blackjack games





Slot players get better deposit bonuses

Las Atlantis is a fantastic overall casino, and if you're more concerned about things like ease of banking and ability to play other games, it's worth overlooking the fact that their blackjack selection is only pretty good.

They have 8 varieties of blackjack to choose from, so there's enough that you won't get bored, but not as many as some other casinos offer.

While the variety may not blow you out of the water, the games themselves are well-run. They're easy to understand and navigate, and you can play them just as easily on your phone as on your computer.

Everything else is top-notch, however. They don't charge deposit fees, and you can get your money off the site very quickly — as soon as a couple of days or less in many cases.

They have some attractive deposit bonuses, but the best ones are reserved for slots, so you'll have to settle for scraps as a mere blackjack player.

Go to: Las Atlantis Casino

7. Slots.lv — Best Mobile Gaming Experience

Pros

Beautiful interface





Good variety of games





Generous loyalty program





Exceptional welcome and Bitcoin bonuses

Cons

No mobile app available





Takes a long time to process large withdrawals

If you care how your games look, the Slots.lv is the place you want to be. They have the most attractive interface on the internet today, as well as plenty of ways to customize how your tables look.

That includes live dealer games, single- or double-deck games, and regular ol' blackjack. They also have fun variations like Zappit blackjack or Perfect Pairs.

It's not quite as attractive on mobile devices, largely due to the fact that they don't have a dedicated app. You'll have to play in your mobile browser instead.

They have a generous loyalty program with two different tiers, allowing you to make as much as $1,000 every month just for gambling. They'll even send you a gift on your birthday.

New players will find a great welcome bonus potentially worth $5,000, and the Bitcoin bonuses are exceptional as well.

If you do well at the tables, however, it could take some time to get your money off the site. Any withdrawals larger than $2,000 will be processed in monthly increments, so you could be waiting a while.

Go to: Slots.lv Casino

8. Bovada.lv — Lowest Wagering Requirements

Pros

One of the most respected names in internet gaming





Top-notch customer support





Great for crypto users





Live dealers available on mobile as well as desktop

Cons

Only 8 blackjack variations available





Charges fees on certain credit card transactions

One of the biggest names in online gaming, Bovada.lv certainly doesn't disappoint. It does just about everything well — including blackjack.

They have a relatively limited offering with only 8 games available, but each variation is fun enough to keep you coming back again and again. They also have several different live dealers available to play with, and you can even play with them on mobile.

Bovada has been operating in the United States for years, so it's one of the safest and most reputable online casinos out there.

They also have some of the best customer support, with representatives available around the clock to help you with any concerns you may have.

They were one of the first cryptocurrency adopters, and they push that payment method aggressively.

Be advised, however, that every credit card deposit after your initial one will be hit with high fees.

Go to: Bovada Casino

Online Blackjack FAQs

Is it legal to play real money blackjack online?

That will depend on where you live. In the United States, there's no federal law forbidding playing casino games online for cash, but it may be illegal in certain states. You'll want to check your local laws before you begin.

However, not every casino accepts American players, so you may need to shop around before you find one that will let you play.

How do I deposit and withdraw money?

That will vary from site to site. While playing blackjack for money online isn't illegal, it is illegal for banks to do business with internet casino sites.

As a result, you'll likely have to use payment options like 3rd-party online banking sites, wire transfer services, or certain credit cards to deposit. Many sites also encourage the use of cryptocurrency.

It's extremely unlikely you'll be allowed to use a debit card, though, so you'll need to explore different deposit options if that's your only method of payment.

When it's time to withdraw your winnings, you can choose between paper checks, wire transfers (in some places), or cryptocurrency transfers.

Are the games trustworthy?

As long as you play at a reputable casino (such as the ones listed above), yes. However, there are some dodgy sites out there as well, so it pays to be careful.

You should always check to make sure that an online casino is licensed, has their RNG (random number generator) software regularly tested by 3rd parties, and doesn't have any scandals in their past.

Can I count cards while playing online blackjack?

You can, but it won't do you any good. The great thing about playing blackjack online is that the computer can "shuffle" the deck after each hand, so each hand has a completely fresh deck.

Now, you could conceivably count cards in a live dealer game, but it's extremely difficult to do, and the site's security team would likely spot any change in your betting style immediately.

You're much better off just playing the game straight-up.

Do I have to play blackjack for real money?

No. There are many sites that also let you sit at a play-money blackjack table. These look and feel exactly like the real thing, but you won't be any richer (or poorer) at the end of your session.

How do bonuses work?

In order to attract new players, many sites offer to pay bonuses to customers. These bonuses are usually 100% or more of the money that you deposit; so, if you deposit $50 on a site with a 200% bonus, they'd give you $100.

There's a catch, though, and it's called the "rollover requirement." Most sites require you to wager a certain amount before they release your bonus funds to your account. This is the rollover requirement, and it's usually expressed in multiples of the initial deposit.

Now, let's say that a site has a 10x rollover requirement. If you deposit $100, you'd need to wager a total of $1,000 before you'd get your bonus money.

It's important to understand that you don't have to win or lose $1,000 to get your money — you simply need to wager that much. You could be up, down, or breakeven by the time you satisfy the requirement — all that matters to the casino is that you keep playing.

Which Online Blackjack Site is Right for You?

If you want the thrill of playing cards for big money from the comfort of your own home, then playing blackjack for real money online is your best bet (no pun intended).

The sites on this list are all fantastic choices for dedicated blackjack players. They have multiple variations to choose from, they're fun and easy to play, and they can be trusted with your money.

Then again, you could always go to Vegas instead — but brick-and-mortar casinos tend to frown on customers taking the house's money in their underwear.

