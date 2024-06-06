bladestack.io Achieves Unique Distinction with FedRAMP® and StateRAMP 3PAO Recognition

MCLEAN, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bladestack.io, with an unwavering focus on ADVISORY services, proudly announces a landmark achievement as the FIRST organization to pioneer the use of the designation "Third-Party Advisory Only" on the FedRAMP Marketplace. While the official 3PAO designation stands for "Third-Party Assessment Organization," we have cleverly adapted it to underscore our steadfast commitment to advisory services. By no means are we attempting to take poetic license with the formal 3PAO designation, but rather unequivocally clarifying that assessments are not part of our offerings. From technical implementation and consultation to managed services, advisory is our forte.

Our journey as "bladestack.io (Advisory Only)" has been meticulously crafted, carving out a unique niche in the cybersecurity and compliance landscape. Earning the 3PAO accreditation from A2LA, aligning with ISO/IEC 17020:2022 standards, validates our technical acumen and quality management processes. However, we have taken the bold step of being listed as "bladestack.io (Advisory Only)" on the FedRAMP Marketplace to make our focus abundantly clear, as the platform does not explicitly distinguish advisory firms.

As a pioneering Third-Party Advisory Only firm, we understand the critical importance of maintaining impartiality and independence while providing consulting services. Our strict code of ethics, vendor-neutral analysis, disclosure of all relationships, and criteria-based selection methodology for evaluating and advising customers based on best practices are just a few of the many processes we have in place to ensure our advisory remains truly independent. This innovative approach sets us apart in the technology consulting space.

Bhanu Jagasia, Founder and Chief Technology Samurai, expressed, "It is a groundbreaking moment to be acknowledged for our unique contributions to the FedRAMP ecosystem. Our passion lies in aiding the modernization of infrastructure and reinforcing national security through secure cloud service adoption, all while maintaining an unwavering focus on advisory services."

Kris Martel, Chief Security Samurai/President, emphasized, "Earning the 3PAO designation underscores our deep-rooted commitment to providing unparalleled technical advisory. Our satisfaction stems from seamlessly aligning our expert counsel with the diverse objectives of our clients."

Ashley Kamauf, Cybersecurity Program Manager from A2LA, rejoices, "We are thrilled to congratulate bladestack.io on their successful completion of the A2LA accreditation process, leading to their recognition as a FedRAMP 3PAO. Witnessing their proactive approach and passion for continuous betterment has been inspiring and it has been a pleasure working with them."

While our ethos is firmly rooted in advisory, we remain eager to connect those seeking assessment services with our trusted partners. Our advisory is a meticulous blend of technical prowess and strategic alignment with broader business goals.

bladestack.io brings unmatched cloud expertise, cutting-edge technology, and innovative solutions to help organizations realize the true essence of digital transformation. Our cyber-samurais don't just tell; they embed themselves within your teams, enlightening them about the critical technical security imperatives. Since 2021, our commitment to securing the cyber future has been unwavering. To learn more about our unique approach, visit https://www.bladestack.io.

