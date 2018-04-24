Blake Mayes Voted to the List of Rising Stars for Fourth Consecutive Year

The attorneys voted as Rising Stars, an award given out by Super Lawyers each year, must first pass a multiphase selection process before they can even be considered. Candidates for the award are nominated by their peers before a team of evaluators independently researches their background and qualifications. Each one is given a score by both the nominating attorney as well as the researchers, and those with the highest point totals are selected to serve on the Super Lawyer's Blue Ribbon Panel where they evaluate the remaining candidates in their practice areas. Only the top 2.5 percent of attorneys 40 years old and under, or who have been in practice for 10 years or less are selected to the list of Rising Stars.

This is the fourth year in a row that Mr. Mayes has been selected to the list of Rising Stars.

MayesTelles is a criminal defense and personal injury firm based out of Phoenix, AZ, handling cases including DUI defense, sex crimes, theft crimes, drug crimes as well as other areas of criminal defense. If you would like to speak with one of our award-winning attorneys, call us at (602) 428-7104 or visit our website at http://www.mayestelles.com/.

