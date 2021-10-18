Blockbuster Deal to Pin 1 Billion Gallons of Drinking Water to Next-Gen Blockchain Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first of its kind, blockchain startup CrowdPoint Technologies just inked a deal to secure roughly 1 billion gallons of fresh, clean drinking water per year from the Autonomous Region of the Azores, all of which will be tokenized and pinned to the company's egalitarian Blockchain Ecosystem.

His Excellency President José Manuel Bolieiro Joined on his right: Mr. Harry McCue CEO of Consumer Staples, On his immediate left Mr. Paulo Linhares Dias, Legal Counsel On his far left Mr. Ricardo Lima, Founder Atlantc Falcon

The Austin-based firm just agreed to terms with Portuguese outfit Atlantic Falcon, who will be the minority partner in a 50-year concession with the Ribeiro Grande and Ponta Delgada Municipalities of Azores. The partnership will manage the flow via a transparent digital infrastructure that will track each gallon from source to target. The extended ecosystem will disintermediate traditional middlemen and create a global clearing house for H20.

"We are humbled and excited to help redesign the virtual aqueducts for today's water supply on our Next-Gen Blockchain," notes Harry McCue, CEO of the Consumer Staples Exchange on the Blockchain Ecosystem. "Clean drinking water should not be a luxury. Our mission is to marshal this resource in a responsible, ecological, efficient manner."

The new digital supply chain will be highly instrumented, with sensors embedded in each leg of the journey. This data will help fuel AI algorithms that will continuously optimize distribution, taking into consideration a host of factors, from fuel prices to demand, with the goal of mitigating distribution chokepoints. The wealth of data collected, married to process analysis of every transport segment, will help programmatically pare down the cost while driving efficiency.

"Since the beginning of time, the human identity has been the most important aspect of commerce," noted CrowdPoint Chairman, CEO and Founder Sean Brehm. "Every human is unique, and uniquely valuable. But there's one kind of exchange that is critical for all of us: water. This precious commodity will be scarce in many parts of the world if we don't act. Water must be managed in a transparent, elegant fashion."

Brehm began his career as an Airborne Ranger Infantry officer, and graduated into more specialized security activities. After some time at IBM, he went on to build Big Data and AI and Cyber Security companies, before beginning his personal blockchain journey.

The core of CrowdPoint's blockchain combines AI with compaction and cryptography technologies to create an immutable, decentralized ID for each one of its members. Upon that core is an exchange that will allow members to buy, sell and trade almost anything.

The vision is to create an airtight marketplace where users can determine which data they wish to share with other entities, and get rewarded for doing so transparently, driven by smart contracts. This will essentially turn the tables on "Surveillance Capitalism" which is rampant.

Said Brehm of the Azorian deal: "No big companies, nobody gets in the way; just you, and this water. The same thing our forefathers had a thousand years ago is going to be sustained and kept in the most egalitarian blockchain the world has ever seen."

