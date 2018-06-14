Blockchain Game ‘CryptoSpaceX’ Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

CryptoSpaceX is a unique strategy battle game that combines open world gameplay with blockchain-based crypto collectibles. Players can collect and battle planets and starships while scavenging for the in-game natural resource Stardust, which can be used to build and upgrade items.

"There's more to the crypto collectible space than virtual asset ownership," said Piyush Kumar, Co-founder and Development Lead of CryptoSpaceX. "We envision a platform which provides endless possibilities to create real-world value from these tokenized pieces of art."

"Sci-Fi cinema has filled our dreams with beautiful imagery," said Jean Paul Fiction, Design Lead of CryptoSpaceX. "In turn, every concept artist on our team is sharing a part of his soul by creating the CryptoSpaceX galaxy."

"The inception of blockchain-based games and collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved, and game developers are taking notice," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of blockchain games and Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX and OPSkins come in. Integrating CryptoSpaceX to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of CryptoSpaceX's in-game assets onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade Crypto Collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens or NFTs. CryptoSpaceX is the latest game based on NFTs to be added to OPSkins and whose in-game virtual assets are tradable with WAX Tokens. The first NFT was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers, adds 200,000 new users each month and offers over five million items available for purchase using WAX. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About CryptoSpaceX

CryptoSpaceX is a first of its kind Space Strategy Battle game built on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is a fusion of Open Universe and Blockchain based Collectible Games with an in-game storyline. Collect planets and starships, attack planets and scavenge for Stardust. Build your defense base on your planets, customize your starships & battle-stations, protect your Stardust and engage in detailed space combats with planet vs planet and tournament battle modes. Engage in the official 'Ricklaxation' zone, the Vegastar and build & monetize your own mini-games and DApps inside the Universe. CryptoSpaceX's initial token presale is ongoing and will end on Friday, 22nd June at 1 pm UTC. For more detailed information, check out https://cryptospacex.com or join their discord.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. OPSkins™ is a trademark and the sole property of OPSkins Group Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

