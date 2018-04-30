Blockchain Platform APEX Network Partners with China Government-Backed Data Consortium

Lately, Shanghai Data Exchange seems to have grown in the scope of cooperations and partnerships it can offer. Early April, Shanghai Data Exchange entered into a custom and exclusive cooperation agreement with AI and Blockchain company Chinapex and its spin-off blockchain division APEX Network.

For APEX Network, a potentially game-changing value add of the partnership agreement would enable smart contracts running on APEX Virtual Machine to connect to a government-backed data validator, through APEX Network's very own proprietary data integration middleware APEX Data Connector. This would ensure pilot program enterprise users as well as future long-term enterprise users of the APEX Network blockchain will be able to verify various B2C and B2B data transactions to insure quality and cost-effectiveness. "We could also technically acquire completely new datasets from the Shanghai Data Exchange consortium, but we plan to use the cooperation for data verification only, which already a big use case for our blockchain and its future dApps. Enhancing consumer consent and compliance protocols is one of the core principles we uphold when building APEX Network. We aim to help all of our enterprise users to adopt best practices become GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant," says APEX Network and Chinapex CEO Jimmy Hu.

Shanghai Data Exchange will also help add value to Chinapex's artificial intelligence capabilities through dataset enrichment. Given Chinapex has been in the Artificial Intelligence business since 2016, the company would have practical use cases on enhancing performance of its machine learning models in its flagship AI platform IQ, one example out of many of such use case is outlined in the recent announcement of Maserati partnering with Chinapex on AI in the Greater China region.

