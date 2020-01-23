BLOCKFLIX Grants Hi-Po Entertainment Production Capital (EPC) Access to Reg-S Compliant Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKFLIX, LLC, the first blockchain-powered entertainment financing company, officially began offering its Hi-Po Entertainment Production Capital (EPC) units today to international investors. Placement for these EPC units will be handled by placement syndicate member JumpStart Securities, LLC. This offering will feature the tokenization of entertainment financing using a technology protocol from tZERO, the global leader in blockchain innovation for capital markets.

BLOCKFLIX, whose management team has offered comprehensive entertainment financing solutions since 2004, recently announced its plans to modernize funding and facilitate wider investor access previously only available to film and television production industry insiders. Launched in September of 2019, this offering has digitized film financing, streamlined the funding procedure, and brought a secure and innovative investment alternative to all U.S. domestic investors. With this new offering, BLOCKFLIX now offers the same benefits to an international audience interested in innovative blockchain investment vehicles.

BLOCKFLIX, through its management and previous capital deployment vehicle, has contributed towards the production of over 30 feature films including critically-acclaimed productions. Its funding capabilities consist of multiple financing instruments, unique to the entertainment production process, which focus on short-term loans backed and insured by established guarantors. These tools leverage the timing intricacies of the entertainment production process with a full-service financing approach to generate returns over a capital commitment term of 12-18 months. This initial capital raise, capped at $20MM, will target deployment in 8-10 films, television, and premium online content for mini-major studios along with major studio projects in its first year.

BLOCKFLIX CEO Brandon Hogan stated, "By launching our Hi-Po EPC offering to an accredited international investor base, we're delivering on our vision to increase investment accessibility to Hollywood projects on a truly global scale, in a secure and streamlined fashion devoid of the traditional risk associated with box-office performance."

Jumpstart CEO Jonathan Self added, "The offering mirrors the access and efficiency of the subscription and compliance processes for international investors that is currently made available for the U.S. market. The investment workflow through the BLOCKFLIX website is a simple and straight forward process that makes it a breeze for international investors to get involved. With one click they can start the investment process with us and days later have access to an exciting new investment to contribute towards their financial goals."

BLOCKFLIX focuses on financing media projects for an underserved and growing market of premium online studio content that is disassociated with the specific box-office or market performance of any one particular project. The details on how this is accomplished, along with other investment considerations, can be found in the Advisors IM available as a PDF download on the BLOCKFLIX website.

About BLOCKFLIX

BLOCKFLIX, LLC is a Montana-based media finance and advisory firm that provides producers, directors and talent with a comprehensive financing solution to fund the acquisition, development and production of film, television and digital/online content on a worldwide basis.

About JumpStart Securities

Jumpstart Securities is a consultancy, adviser, and investment banker that distributes securities from issuers with great potential in an efficient online offering environment and provides investors with a simple process in which to make capital investments. Formerly FundAmerica Securities, LLC, Jumpstart Securities is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA. Jumpstart Securities is not affiliated with other entities mentioned herein. For more information on Jumpstart Securities, visit www.jumpstartsecurities.com.

