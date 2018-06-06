Blood Glucose Test Strips Global Market Report 2018

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood glucose test strips industry includes establishments involved in manufacturing test strips used for blood sugar level measurement.Blood glucose test strips are thin paper or plastic strips which help to monitor blood glucose level and control diabetes symptoms.



Test strips are generally used in medical devices called blood glucose meters to test blood glucose levels.



Description

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for blood glucose test strips? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The blood glucose test strips global market report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, pestle analysis, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, customer information, key mergers and acquisitions, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints cover the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• PESTEL Analysis covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting the blood glucose strips market.

• Market segmentation by service breaks down the market into sub markets. By technology, the market is segmented into glucose dehydrogenase and glucose oxidase. The historic and forecast growth rates for this segment is covered in this report. At a global level, market segmentation is also done for the base year by electrode material use, which includes thick film electrochemical films, thin film electrochemical films and optical strips.

• The regional and country breakdown section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

• The competitive landscape section gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies in terms of their offerings, growth strategy and financial performance.

• The customer information section covers major surveys conducted on the blood glucose test strips market and their implications.

• The report also covers key mergers and acquisitions in the blood glucose test strips market. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.



Scope

Markets covered: 1) By Technology - glucose dehydrogenase and glucose oxidase 2) By Electrode Material Use - thick film electrochemical films, thin film electrochemical films and optical strips

Companies mentioned: LifeScan, Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia, Trividia Health(Nipro Diagnostics).

Countries: USA, Germany, Brazil, China, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India

Regions: North America, Western Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



