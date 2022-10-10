Blood Market Size to Grow by USD 1.82 Bn, Whole Blood Collection and Processing to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 1.82 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report estimates.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Market 2022-2026

Blood Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc, CSL Ltd., DIAGAST SAS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Haemonetics Corp., Grifols SA, Medtronic Plc, Immucor Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Terumo Corp., Rapid Labs Ltd., and Merck KGaA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Blood Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Whole Blood Collection and Processing: The whole blood collection and processing segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. During the manufacturing of blood bags, standardized collection methods are used to prevent any twists or breakages and ensure free flow during blood collection and separation. These bags help expand the storage of red blood cells and lower the viscosity of packed red blood cells, which maximizes harvesting of plasma. The whole blood collection and processing segment will be driven by these advantages during the forecast period.



Blood Screening Products



Blood Typing Products



Source Plasma Collection

Geography

North America : North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising number of sports injuries and road accidents. Moreover, the US and Canada are the key countries for the blood market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia .

Asia



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)

Blood Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist blood market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the blood market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the blood market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood market vendors during the forecast period

Blood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agena Bioscience Inc., AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc, CSL Ltd., DIAGAST SAS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Haemonetics Corp., Immucor Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc, Rapid Labs Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Merck KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

