Blood Screening Market Forecasts, 2019-2024 - Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Blood Banks, and North America Dominate their Segments, Respectively

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Screening Market by Technology (Nucleic Acid Amplification, (Real Time PCR), ELISA (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay), Rapid Test, Western Blot), Product (Instrument, Reagent & Kits, Software) & End User (Blood Bank, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blood screening market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024 from USD 2.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7%.



This report provides a detailed picture of the global blood screening market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, technology, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing demand for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing prevalence of newer pathogens are driving the overall growth of the blood screening market



Growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing prevalence of newer pathogens. Technological advancements and developing economies are expected to present opportunities for growth for players in the blood screening market. However, the need to reduce blood screening prices is a major factor in challenging market growth.



Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) segment accounted for the larger share of the blood screening market, by technology, in 2018



The blood screening market, by technology, has been segmented into nucleic acid testing (NAT), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assays, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). The NAT segment dominates the blood screening market, by technology, primarily due to the increasing number of blood donations and the increasing adoption of NAT technology due to its higher sensitivity over other blood screening technologies. Based on type, the blood screening market for NAT is segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time PCR. Among these, the TMA segment accounts for the larger market share due to the higher sensitivity of this assay.



Blood banks to register the highest growth in the blood screening market during the forecast period



Based on end-users, the blood screening market is segmented into blood banks and hospitals. The blood bank segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 and is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for donated blood, a growing number of organ transplantation surgeries, rising awareness regarding the safety of blood, increasing the number of donations worldwide, and growth in government funding to charitable trusts.



North America will continue to dominate the blood screening market during the forecast period



Based on the region, the blood screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing demand for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing prevalence of newer pathogens, the presence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving the growth of the blood screening market in North America.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Blood Screening: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market Share, By End User & Country (2018)

4.3 Market, By Product & Service, 2019 Vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Donated Blood and Rising Number of Blood Donations

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Introduction of Newer Pathogens

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.2.2 Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Need for Reducing Blood Screening Prices



6 Blood Screening Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents & Kits

6.2.1 NAT Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.1 High Sensitivity and Rising use of NAT are Boosting Demand for Related Reagents and Kits

6.2.1.2 Enzymes & Polymerases

6.2.1.3 Standards & Controls

6.2.1.4 Probes & Primers

6.2.1.5 Buffers, Nucleotides, & Solutions

6.2.1.6 Labeling & Detection Reagents

6.2.2 Elisa Reagents & Kits

6.2.2.1 Ease of use and Cost-Effectiveness of Elisa Reagents & Kits Will Drive Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Immunosorbents

6.2.2.3 Controls

6.2.2.4 Conjugates

6.2.2.5 Substrates

6.2.2.6 Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions

6.2.3 Other Reagents

6.2.3.1 Increasing use of Western Blot Tests and Rapid Tests Will Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Rental Purchase

6.3.1.1 Convenience and Cost-Effectiveness of Renting Instruments has Resulted in Greater End-User Preference

6.3.2 Outright Purchase

6.3.2.1 Availability of Government Support Will Increase the Outright Purchase of Instruments

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Instruments Will Drive the Demand for Related Software and Services



7 Blood Screening Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT)

7.2.1 Transcription-Mediated Amplification

7.2.1.1 Highest Sensitivity of These Assays to Support Market Growth

7.2.2 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.2.2.1 Real-Time PCR Procedures Provide More Accurate and Effective Results as Compared to Conventional PCR

7.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays

7.3.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays

7.3.1.1 Clia is Ultrasensitive, Automated, and a Good Alternative to Conventional Methodologies

7.3.2 Fluorescent Immunoassays

7.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Safer and Stable Reagents and the Development of Novel Markers to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

7.3.3 Colorimetric Immunoassays

7.3.3.1 CI Offers Low Sensitivity as It Uses Vulnerable/Limited Signal Amplification Strategies

7.4 Rapid Tests

7.4.1 Rising Awareness About Rapid Tests in Emerging Countries Have Increased the Adoption of These Tests

7.5 Western Blot Assays

7.5.1 Growing Prevalence of TTIS in Developing Countries has Resulted in the Increased Demand for Western Blot Assays

7.6 Next-Generation Sequencing

7.6.1 Ngs is an Emerging Technology in the Market



8 Blood Screening Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blood Banks

8.2.1 Blood Banks Hold the Largest Share of the Market

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Will Drive the Growth of the Hospitals Segment



9 Blood Screening Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the Global Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 High Incidence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Country to Support Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Blood Screening Technologies in Europe

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of HIV to Support Market Growth

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Government Support to Prevent Transmission of HIV and Other Infections Will Drive Growth

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Italy is Witnessing an Increase in the Number of Blood Donors

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Increasing Adoption of NAT Technology Will Support Market Growth

9.3.6 RoE

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China has a High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Japan has Witnesses an Increase in the Adoption of Advanced Blood Screening Technologies

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Increasing Number of Road Accidents Will Support Market Growth

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.4.1 Rising Number of Blood Donations Will Propel Market Growth

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer Will Support the Growth of This Market

9.5.2 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Will Drive Market Growth in the Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

10.2.1 Market Share Analysis for NAT Blood Screening, 2018

10.2.2 Market Share Analysis for Total Market, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2017-2019)

10.3.2 Product Launches (2017-2019)

10.3.3 Expansions (2017-2019)

10.3.4 Acquisitions (2017-2019)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

10.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.4.2 Visionary Leaders

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.5 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Grifols

11.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

11.4 bioMerieux

11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.6 Becton, Dickson & Company

11.7 Danaher Corporation

11.8 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

11.9 Siemens Healthineers

11.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.11 DiaSorin

11.12 GE Healthcare

11.13 Merck KGaA

11.14 Perkinelmer

11.15 Bio-Techne

11.16 GFE

11.17 Trinity Biotech

11.18 J. Mitra Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kobt1c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

