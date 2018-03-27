Bloomberg Law Underwriting New Special Study Of The Securities Markets

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it is supporting Stage II of the New Special Study of the securities markets, which is being undertaken by The Program in the Law and Economics of Capital Markets, a joint program of Columbia Law School and Columbia Business School. The study has received support and participation from leading members of academia and securities regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The study, which comes more than five decades after the last comprehensive special study of the capital markets, will culminate in a final report that will be delivered to Congress and regulators and will guide policymaking in the years ahead. Bloomberg Law will be supporting a series of events surrounding the New Special Study initiative, including the roundtable discussion Securities Market Issues for the 21st Century, which will take place on Thursday, March 29 at Columbia Law School.

"It is difficult to overstate the impact that regulation of the securities and capital markets has on both the business and practice of law," said Alex Butler, Vice President & General Manager, Corporate, Tech & IP, Bloomberg Law. "The New Special Study will help guide future financial market regulatory policy, and Bloomberg Law is honored to support this comprehensive study of the securities market and to help connect the legal, business, and financial markets."

"The support of Bloomberg Law provides a wonderful boost to the New Special Study, which represents a great opportunity to help shape securities regulation for the 21st century so that the markets best serve the society's needs in a world that is very different than that of the last comprehensive survey—one that was completed over 50 years ago," said Merritt B. Fox, Michael E. Patterson Professor of Law, Columbia Law School.

"We are excited to be producing a new study of the securities markets that we hope will provide a comprehensive review of the major changes to the markets over the last 50 years, and we are grateful to Bloomberg Law for its support," said Hillary A. Sale, Walter D. Coles Professor of Law and Professor of Management, Washington University School of Law.

