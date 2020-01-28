Blue Chip public affairs firm bolsters roster by adding top-level Healthcare advocate

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willett Public Affairs is proud to introduce its newest staff member to its already respected roster of impassioned public policy advocates by adding new Senior Vice President Matthew Lesieur. Mr. Lesieur has more than 20 years of government relations and public policy experience in New York, with a strong concentration in healthcare policy. His portfolio as Senior Vice President at Willett Public Affairs includes presently serving as the Executive Director/Consultant of iHealth, a statewide collaboration of community-based care management agencies.

"Matt has an unparalleled level of experience working on health care issues in New York," said Willets Founder and President Perry M. Ochacher, Esq. "He will help Willett's clients navigate the complicated world of health care policy, giving them a competitive advantage. With a particularly challenging state budget deficit and the focus of the Governor to once again achieve multi-billion dollar savings through a Medicaid Redesign Team process, clients will now more than ever need someone who intimately knows the healthcare environment. I have known Matt for over ten years, first as a client when he was Director of Public Affairs for VillageCare, then as a colleague, and always as a friend. I am thrilled he has joined Willet with the goal of us becoming one of the top lobbying firms in New York State."

"I am very pleased to have the opportunity to join Willett Public Affairs and work closely with Perry Ochacher," said Lesieur. "I look forward to contributing my two decades of experience in healthcare policy and knowledge to Willett, where I can help clients better understand the constantly evolving health care world. My background includes over a decade of experience in long-term care, Medicaid, health insurance and Medicare issues. I also have another decade of experience in HIV, LGBT, chronic disease and social determinants of health issues. I look forward to offering clients a unique understanding of a multitude of healthcare issues, and the broader public policy levers that impact those issues daily."

Lesieur is a New York City Mayoral appointee to the New York HIV Health and Human Services Planning Council, which is responsible for setting priorities and determining how $100 million in Ryan White Part A federal funds are awarded in the New York metropolitan area. He was unanimously elected Community Co-Chair of the Planning Council through 2020.

About Willett Public Affairs Willett Public Affairs is a respected and battle-tested government relations and public affairs firm for businesses and trade associations seeking to impact public policy in New York. Willett advocates for their clients on key legislative and regulatory issues, and procures valuable state and local contracts for clients' goods and services.

They also secure significant public grants to fund client projects, and provide insightful political intelligence. To learn more about how their government relations team can help businesses or trade associations outmaneuver the competition, contact them at pmo@willetpublicaffairs.com.

Perry Krasnove

N6A

pkrasnove@n6a.com

732-580-0275

SOURCE Willett Public Affairs