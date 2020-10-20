"Blue Courage," A Special Broadcast Event To Restore Trust In Law Enforcement, Airs Tonight On Real America's Voice

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a special broadcast event to restore trust in law enforcement and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of American communities, "Blue Courage" will air tonight on Real America's Voice in conjunction with media partner Just The News.

This special broadcast event puts a spotlight on the sacrifice, bravery, and public service of law enforcement officers throughout America during the crisis in community policing that arose from the riots in American cities over the past several months. The program sets out to remind Americans of the sense of duty and honor held by law enforcement officers and the ultimate sacrifices that some officers have paid, as reflected in the stories of loss from their surviving loved ones.

Reflecting on the importance of this special broadcast event, Eric Greitens, former Governor of Missouri, former U.S. Navy SEAL, and the host of the program, said, "As a law and order nation, we must renew our commitment to police officers in every community in America. 'Blue Courage' is a very special broadcast event that reminds us of the risks taken and sacrifices made by law enforcement officers everywhere. These men and women on the frontlines – and their families – need and deserve our support."

This special event will feature law enforcement experts, including former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik; policy experts from the Heritage Foundation; U.S. Rep. and U.S. Army veteran Greg Steube (R, FL-17); Deputy Police Chief Larry O'Toole (St. Louis, MO); Alexis Bohannon, the widow of Officer Tamarris Bohannon (St. Louis, MO); Ann Dorn, the widow of retired Captain David Dorn (St. Louis, MO); actor and producer Kirk Cameron; and others.

"It's time for us to unite as a nation once again to support those men and women who wear blue every day and risk their lives to make our communities throughout America better and safer," said Bernard Kerik, former NYPD Commissioner on 9/11. "All Americans will value the tradition and success of community policing when they watch 'Blue Courage,' and appreciate that there is no challenge too great for the people of the United States of America."

Cindy Chesna, a Tunnel to Towers Ambassador and the widow of Sgt. Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty in Weymouth, Massachusetts, will be honored as the first-ever recipient of the Blue Courage Award from Just The News on this special broadcast. "There couldn't have been a more deserving recipient of the first-ever Blue Courage Award than Cindy Chesna," said John Solomon, the Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Just The News. "Cindy's loss has inspired her to serve other families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. She is now living her life as a truly noble cause," he concluded.

ABOUT JUST THE NEWS

JustTheNews.com, which is dedicated to honest journalism that rises above the rhetoric, is exceeding 15 million unique monthly views per month already since launching in April 2020. The news outlet features an industry-first "Dig In" feature on news articles to provide readers the source documents for all of its reporting. For more information on Just the News breaking stories, go to justthenews.com and @JustTheNews.

ABOUT REAL AMERICA'S VOICE

Real America's Voice delivers exciting live-event coverage seven days a week across a growing list of powerful content distribution channels, including DISH-TV Ch. 219, Pluto TV Ch. 240, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. The network and its parent company use advanced software that enables efficient content and digital ad distribution and specializes in modern studio buildouts and management. For more information on Real America's Voice programming, go to: realamericasvoice.com and @RealAVNews.

SOURCE Just the News; Performance One Media