Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Launches Expanded Portfolio of Specialty Insurance Products For Employers

This comprehensive approach to care simplifies the administration and ongoing management of benefits. It also provides insights between plans that are often lost when plans are managed separately.

"Arizona companies have long relied on BCBSAZ for their medical, pharmacy, and wellness benefits. Now they can turn to us to help round out their benefits package with affordable specialty products," said BCBSAZ's Chief Growth Officer Paige Rothermel. "Integrated benefits packages provide employers with an affordable way to create the kind of programs that will attract and retain high-quality talent."

These new products are made available with leading partners, including AXA1 for life and disability options, and Dominion National for administrative services on dental products. BCBSAZ now provides the following market-driven solutions to qualifying employer groups:

Dental plans with a range of services, such as routine exams, X-rays, and teeth cleaning.

Life and disability insurance plans that include:

Worldwide travel assistance, such as emergency medical transportation, and concierge support. 2



Employee assistance programs to address work-related or personal problems that may impact health as well as mental and emotional well-being.3

Employers that take advantage of BCBSAZ's portfolio of integrated specialty products can expect benefits to work together seamlessly, affordable options that provide additional levels of protection, and local service to address all their questions. For more information, visit azblue.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster

and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to nearly 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is moving health forward. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

About Dominion National

Dominion National, incorporated in 1996, is an agile and innovative provider and administrator of dental and vision benefits. Dominion serves over 875,000 members, including leading health plans, employer groups, municipalities, associations, and individuals among its diverse client base. For more information, please visit DominionNational.com or follow Dominion National on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

1 AXA is a brand name of AXA Equitable Financial Services, LLC and its family of companies, including AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company (AXA Equitable), MONY Life Insurance Company of America (MLOA) (AZ stock company, administrative office: Jersey City, NJ), AXA Advisors, LLC (member FINRA, SIPC) and AXA Distributors, LLC.

2 Travel Assistance services are considered non-insurance services and are provided by AXA Assistance USA, Inc., which is affiliated with AXA Equitable and MONY America. Certain benefits provided under the Travel Assistance Program are underwritten by a licensed third-party insurance company. The Travel Assistance Program and services provided are separate and apart from the insurance provided by AXA.

3 Employee Assistance Program ("EAP") work/life services, which are provided by ComPsych® Corporation, are not insurance, and the charge is segregated from the insurance cost but included in the total amount billed. AXA is not responsible or liable for care, services, or advice given by any provider or vendor of the services. AXA reserves the right to discontinue any of the services it provides at any time. It is not insurance. ComPsych® is not affiliated with AXA, and services it provides are separate and apart from the insurance provided by AXA.

D20183 04/18

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-arizona-launches-expanded-portfolio-of-specialty-insurance-products-for-employers-300635665.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Related Links

https://www.azblue.com

