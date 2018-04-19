Blue Marble Cocktails Embraces, Encourages Earth Day Action

The company will lead a contingent of employees and friends to hit the beach in Newport Beach, Calif. from Noon to 4 p.m. on Earth Day – Sunday, April 22, 2018 – to clean up refuse that would otherwise be washed out to sea. Clean ups such as this are targeted at reducing the size of the "Pacific Garbage Patch," a massive collection of floating plastic debris in the Pacific Ocean that is larger than the size of Texas. The Pacific Garbage Patch contains 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic, which is equal to 250 pieces for every human on earth.

Blue Marble Cocktails has produced an informational video highlighting the scope and threat of the Pacific Garbage Patch, which encourages the public to become aware and take action. One key concern is that the plastic breaks down over time and is ingested by ocean life, thereby making its way into the food chain. See the video at (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kywe5VhPdzc&feature=youtu.be).

"The Pacific Garbage Patch is one of the most tangible examples of how our product choices can impact the environment," notes Founder and Planetary Ambassador, Alan Miller. "It's an out-of-sight, out-of-mind issue that we hope to help bring to the forefront and spur action to solve this growing crisis."

Help us keep the blue marble blue on Earth Day, and every day, by doing your part.

About Blue Marble Cocktails:

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, and spirits. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in-house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

