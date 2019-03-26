Blue Mountain Communities Receives "Premier Builder" Commendation in Achievement Awards Program

Every year, 2-10 HBW selects builders who demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and construct inspired homes, while improving the quality of housing. The Builder Achievement Awards Program recognizes builders in three different tiers. The 2018 program ran from Nov. 1, 2017 through Oct. 31, 2018.

Honored to receive the Premier Builder Award, Blue Mountain Communities has been recognized as a perceptive builder who respond well and adapt to changing market conditions. Award recipients are acknowledged for having mastered growing their business to reach its full potential and sincerely understand homeowners' expectations when delivering the latest in new home preferences.

Blue Mountain Communities Senior Vice President, Brock Rose, stated, "We are very excited to receive this commendation. Our goal is to create homes of uncompromising value while fully supporting homeowners. We are pleased to have been formally recognized by our peers. For over three decades we have focused on building attractive communities with flexible designs, modern details, plenty of innovation, and offering a high level of personalized attention."

Blue Mountain Communities' Customer Care Package focuses on truly supporting homeowners and ensuring ample peace of mind both before and after the sale. These qualities are reflected in various implemented policies including the homebuyer warranties, homeowner orientations, customer care follow-ups, energy efficiency, and much more.

To learn more about the Builder Achievement Awards Program, visit 2-10.com/builder-awards.

About Blue Mountain Communities

For over 35 years Blue Mountain has been meeting the housing needs of Northern Californians. We are a leader in the construction and home building industry; focusing on creating homes of uncompromising value for our customers. Our commitment to form and function is demonstrated in flexible designs, modern details, and innovative appointments – all in attractive communities. For more information about Blue Mountain Communities please visit https://bluemountaincommunities.com.

