Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Releases 2018 1st Quarter Results

LURAY, Va., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: BRBS), parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company reported net income of $1,188,546 for the first quarter of 2018, or $0.43 per common share, compared to 2017 first quarter net income of $632,769, or $0.23 per common share. The Company declared a dividend of $0.12 during the first quarter of 2018, which is an increase of 50% compared to the 2017 first quarter dividend of $0.08. The dividend yield is 2.67% based on the April 27, 2018 share price.
The Company experienced asset growth of $40.7 million, or 10.13%, since the first quarter of 2017, which was largely attributable to growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $32.9 million, or 10.66%. Additionally, the Company's deposit portfolio grew $25.3 million or 7.64%, since the first quarter of 2017, which included growth of $6.4 million, or 10.92%, in noninterest demand deposits. Asset growth during the first quarter of 2018 was $18.2 million, or 4.30%, which included growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $11.0 million, or 3.35%. Deposit growth during the first quarter of 2018 amounted to $18.4 million, or 5.42%, of which $3.8 million, or 6.18% was attributable to growth in noninterest demand deposits.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2018
3/31/2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
1,189
$
633
Net income available to common stockholders
$
1,176
$
633
Earnings per Common Share
$
0.43
$
0.23
Dividend per Common Share
$
0.12
$
0.08
Key Ratios
Total stockholders' equity to assets
8.39%
8.47%
Common stockholders' equity to assets
8.35%
8.47%
Net Interest Margin (bank level)
4.19%
4.01%
Return on Average Assets (annualized)
1.13%
0.75%
Return on Average Equity (annualized)
13.37%
8.63%
Balance At
3/31/2018
3/31/2017
Total assets
$
442,356
$
401,653
Net loans held for investment
$
338,950
$
306,827
Deposits
$
357,686
$
332,312
Total equity
$
37,127
$
34,037
Common stockholders' equity
$
36,915
$
34,037
Book value per common share
$
13.35
$
12.44
Number of common stock shares outstanding
2,764,135
2,737,136
Number of weighted average common shares outstanding
2,764,535
2,737,136
"We enjoyed solid core deposit and organic loan growth in the first quarter, and we expect that momentum to sustain itself as we look to the balance of 2018 and beyond," stated President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian K. Plum. "The addition of Gary Shook this month is a tremendous pickup for us as Gary is an accomplished banker with a track record of growing a bank balance sheet with invaluable core deposits. We are excited about the future, and we are going to work incredibly hard to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the markets we are in today while laying the groundwork for success in future markets."
About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a single-bank holding company headquartered in Luray, VA. Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. has additional branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, McGaheysville, Shenandoah, and Stuart. The Bank also has mortgage operations in Virginia and North Carolina. Celebrating 125 years as a locally owned, independent community bank, Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services. Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions and legislative and regulatory policies. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.
BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
2018
2017
Cash and due from banks
$
12,460,192
$
18,682,470
Federal funds sold
208,000
1,399,000
Investment securities
59,629,378
41,070,840
Loans held for sale
11,463,612
17,114,323
Loans held for investment
341,900,140
308,977,075
Allowance for loan losses
(2,950,481)
(2,150,074)
Net Loans Held for Investment
338,949,659
306,827,001
Bank premises and equipment, net
2,326,437
2,488,428
Bank owned life insurance
7,703,178
4,544,717
Goodwill
2,094,164
2,094,164
Other assets
7,521,533
7,431,761
Total Assets
$
442,356,153
$
401,652,704
LIABILITIES
Deposits
$
357,685,651
$
332,312,254
Other borrowed funds
34,490,046
24,142,306
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
9,741,141
9,707,260
Other liabilities
3,311,952
1,454,359
Total liabilities
405,228,790
367,616,179
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock and surplus
16,499,700
16,103,415
Retained earnings
21,034,213
18,080,514
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(618,442)
(147,404)
Total Stockholders' Equity
36,915,471
34,036,525
Noncontrolling interest
211,892
-
Total Equity
37,127,363
34,036,525
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
442,356,153
$
401,652,704
BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2017
Interest Income
$
4,998,969
$
4,486,342
Interest Expense
1,046,600
953,490
Net Interest Income
3,952,369
3,532,852
Provision For Loan Losses
185,000
185,000
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
3,767,369
3,347,852
Other Income
1,874,266
1,587,227
Other Expenses
4,151,271
4,033,398
Income Before Income Taxes
1,490,364
901,681
Income Tax Expense
301,818
268,912
Net Income
1,188,546
632,769
Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(12,288)
-
Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$
1,176,258
$
632,769
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
1,176,258
$
632,769
Earnings per Share
$
0.43
$
0.23
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,764,535
2,737,136
