Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Releases 2018 1st Quarter Results

The Company experienced asset growth of $40.7 million, or 10.13%, since the first quarter of 2017, which was largely attributable to growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $32.9 million, or 10.66%. Additionally, the Company's deposit portfolio grew $25.3 million or 7.64%, since the first quarter of 2017, which included growth of $6.4 million, or 10.92%, in noninterest demand deposits. Asset growth during the first quarter of 2018 was $18.2 million, or 4.30%, which included growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $11.0 million, or 3.35%. Deposit growth during the first quarter of 2018 amounted to $18.4 million, or 5.42%, of which $3.8 million, or 6.18% was attributable to growth in noninterest demand deposits.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





3/31/2018



3/31/2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Net income

$ 1,189

$ 633 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,176

$ 633 Earnings per Common Share

$ 0.43

$ 0.23 Dividend per Common Share

$ 0.12

$ 0.08













Key Ratios











Total stockholders' equity to assets



8.39%



8.47% Common stockholders' equity to assets



8.35%



8.47% Net Interest Margin (bank level)



4.19%



4.01% Return on Average Assets (annualized)



1.13%



0.75% Return on Average Equity (annualized)



13.37%



8.63%



















Balance At





3/31/2018



3/31/2017 Total assets

$ 442,356

$ 401,653 Net loans held for investment

$ 338,950

$ 306,827 Deposits

$ 357,686

$ 332,312 Total equity

$ 37,127

$ 34,037 Common stockholders' equity

$ 36,915

$ 34,037













Book value per common share

$ 13.35

$ 12.44 Number of common stock shares outstanding



2,764,135



2,737,136 Number of weighted average common shares outstanding



2,764,535



2,737,136

"We enjoyed solid core deposit and organic loan growth in the first quarter, and we expect that momentum to sustain itself as we look to the balance of 2018 and beyond," stated President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian K. Plum. "The addition of Gary Shook this month is a tremendous pickup for us as Gary is an accomplished banker with a track record of growing a bank balance sheet with invaluable core deposits. We are excited about the future, and we are going to work incredibly hard to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the markets we are in today while laying the groundwork for success in future markets."

About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a single-bank holding company headquartered in Luray, VA. Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. has additional branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, McGaheysville, Shenandoah, and Stuart. The Bank also has mortgage operations in Virginia and North Carolina. Celebrating 125 years as a locally owned, independent community bank, Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services. Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions and legislative and regulatory policies. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



March 31,



March 31, ASSETS

2018



2017











Cash and due from banks $ 12,460,192

$ 18,682,470











Federal funds sold

208,000



1,399,000











Investment securities

59,629,378



41,070,840











Loans held for sale

11,463,612



17,114,323











Loans held for investment

341,900,140



308,977,075 Allowance for loan losses

(2,950,481)



(2,150,074)











Net Loans Held for Investment

338,949,659



306,827,001











Bank premises and equipment, net

2,326,437



2,488,428 Bank owned life insurance

7,703,178



4,544,717 Goodwill

2,094,164



2,094,164 Other assets

7,521,533



7,431,761











Total Assets $ 442,356,153

$ 401,652,704











LIABILITIES





















Deposits $ 357,685,651

$ 332,312,254 Other borrowed funds

34,490,046



24,142,306 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

9,741,141



9,707,260 Other liabilities

3,311,952



1,454,359











Total liabilities

405,228,790



367,616,179











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Common stock and surplus

16,499,700



16,103,415 Retained earnings

21,034,213



18,080,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(618,442)



(147,404) Total Stockholders' Equity

36,915,471



34,036,525











Noncontrolling interest

211,892



-











Total Equity

37,127,363



34,036,525











Total Liabilities and Equity $ 442,356,153

$ 401,652,704

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months



Three Months



Ended



Ended



March 31, 2018



March 31, 2017











Interest Income $ 4,998,969

$ 4,486,342 Interest Expense

1,046,600



953,490











Net Interest Income

3,952,369



3,532,852











Provision For Loan Losses

185,000



185,000











Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

3,767,369



3,347,852











Other Income

1,874,266



1,587,227 Other Expenses

4,151,271



4,033,398 Income Before Income Taxes

1,490,364



901,681











Income Tax Expense

301,818



268,912











Net Income

1,188,546



632,769 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(12,288)



- Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $ 1,176,258

$ 632,769











Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,176,258

$ 632,769











Earnings per Share $ 0.43

$ 0.23











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,764,535



2,737,136

