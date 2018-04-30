Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Releases 2018 1st Quarter Results

LURAY, Va., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: BRBS), parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.  The Company reported net income of $1,188,546 for the first quarter of 2018, or $0.43 per common share, compared to 2017 first quarter net income of $632,769, or $0.23 per common share.  The Company declared a dividend of $0.12 during the first quarter of 2018, which is an increase of 50% compared to the 2017 first quarter dividend of $0.08.  The dividend yield is 2.67% based on the April 27, 2018 share price.

The Company experienced asset growth of $40.7 million, or 10.13%, since the first quarter of 2017, which was largely attributable to growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $32.9 million, or 10.66%.  Additionally, the Company's deposit portfolio grew $25.3 million or 7.64%, since the first quarter of 2017, which included growth of $6.4 million, or 10.92%, in noninterest demand deposits.   Asset growth during the first quarter of 2018 was $18.2 million, or 4.30%, which included growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $11.0 million, or 3.35%.   Deposit growth during the first quarter of 2018 amounted to $18.4 million, or 5.42%, of which $3.8 million, or 6.18% was attributable to growth in noninterest demand deposits. 

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



3/31/2018

3/31/2017

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Net income

$

1,189

$

633

Net income available to common stockholders

$

1,176

$

633

Earnings per Common Share 

$

0.43

$

0.23

Dividend per Common Share

$

0.12

$

0.08







Key Ratios





Total stockholders' equity to assets

8.39%

8.47%

Common stockholders' equity to assets

8.35%

8.47%

Net Interest Margin (bank level)

4.19%

4.01%

Return on Average Assets (annualized)

1.13%

0.75%

Return on Average Equity (annualized)

13.37%

8.63%










Balance At



3/31/2018

3/31/2017

Total assets 

$

442,356

$

401,653

Net loans held for investment

$

338,950

$

306,827

Deposits 

$

357,686

$

332,312

Total equity 

$

37,127

$

34,037

Common stockholders' equity 

$

36,915

$

34,037







Book value per common share

$

13.35

$

12.44

Number of common stock shares outstanding

2,764,135

2,737,136

Number of weighted average common shares outstanding

2,764,535

2,737,136

"We enjoyed solid core deposit and organic loan growth in the first quarter, and we expect that momentum to sustain itself as we look to the balance of 2018 and beyond," stated President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian K. Plum.  "The addition of Gary Shook this month is a tremendous pickup for us as Gary is an accomplished banker with a track record of growing a bank balance sheet with invaluable core deposits.  We are excited about the future, and we are going to work incredibly hard to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the markets we are in today while laying the groundwork for success in future markets."

About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a single-bank holding company headquartered in Luray, VA. Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. has additional branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, McGaheysville, Shenandoah, and Stuart. The Bank also has mortgage operations in Virginia and North Carolina. Celebrating 125 years as a locally owned, independent community bank, Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services.  Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions and legislative and regulatory policies. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


March 31, 

March 31, 

ASSETS

2018

2017






Cash and due from banks

$

12,460,192

$

18,682,470






Federal funds sold

208,000

1,399,000






Investment securities

59,629,378

41,070,840






Loans held for sale

11,463,612

17,114,323






Loans held for investment

341,900,140

308,977,075

Allowance for loan losses 

(2,950,481)

(2,150,074)






Net Loans Held for Investment

338,949,659

306,827,001






Bank premises and equipment, net 

2,326,437

2,488,428

Bank owned life insurance

7,703,178

4,544,717

Goodwill

2,094,164

2,094,164

Other assets

7,521,533

7,431,761






Total Assets

$

442,356,153

$

401,652,704






LIABILITIES










Deposits

$

357,685,651

$

332,312,254

Other borrowed funds

34,490,046

24,142,306

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

9,741,141

9,707,260

Other liabilities

3,311,952

1,454,359






Total liabilities

405,228,790

367,616,179






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Common stock and surplus

16,499,700

16,103,415

Retained earnings

21,034,213

18,080,514

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(618,442)

(147,404)

  Total Stockholders' Equity

36,915,471

34,036,525






Noncontrolling interest

211,892

-






  Total Equity

37,127,363

34,036,525






Total Liabilities and Equity

$

442,356,153

$

401,652,704

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS








(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Three Months


Ended

Ended


March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017






Interest Income

$

4,998,969

$

4,486,342

Interest Expense

1,046,600

953,490






Net Interest Income

3,952,369

3,532,852






Provision For Loan Losses

185,000

185,000






Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

3,767,369

3,347,852






Other Income

1,874,266

1,587,227

Other Expenses

4,151,271

4,033,398

Income Before Income Taxes

1,490,364

901,681






Income Tax Expense

301,818

268,912






Net Income

1,188,546

632,769

Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(12,288)

-

Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

1,176,258

$

632,769






Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

1,176,258

$

632,769






Earnings per Share

$

0.43

$

0.23






Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,764,535

2,737,136

 

