Blue River Releases Annual Compliance Update Containing Significant Regulatory Information for Alts Industry

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue River Partners, LLC is pleased to release its Annual Compliance Update. Each year the company looks forward to sharing a review of the current regulatory climate, as well as highlight compliance obligations for the new year. In this year's publication, the report covers notable regulatory issues, significant enforcement actions, and provides a compliance calendar outlining filings and other action items applicable to many investment advisers.
The following topics are covered, among others:
- The SEC's areas of focus during regulatory examinations and Blue River's recommendations to prepare for examinations
- Blue River's commentary on recent enforcement actions
- A summary of important changes in securities laws and regulations, including adjustments to filing thresholds and deadlines
- An overview of the present regulatory landscape for investment advisers trading in cryptocurrencies
- Upcoming regulatory obligations, including guidance on filing the new Form ADV
The report can be downloaded, compliments of Blue River, at: DOWNLOAD HERE
Please do not hesitate to reach out to a Blue River representative with any questions or needs you may have.
About Blue River Partners
Blue River Partners, LLC is a preeminent service provider to the alternative asset industry. By leveraging Blue River's team, investment advisory firms are able to implement a best-of-breed, integrated, institutional back office at a fraction of the cost of internal hires. Blue River works with managers in multiple capacities ranging from:
- hedge fund, private equity fund, and mutual fund launches
- private equity fund administration
- outsourced CFO services, financial controls, and operational support services
- outsourced regulatory compliance (SEC, CFTC, and 40 Act)
- outsourced CFO/controller and administration services to private equity fund investments – portfolio companies, real estate assets and energy assets
- outsourced IT and cybersecurity services
- tax compliance and advisory services
- advisory firm formation, regulatory registration, and compliance program design
- compliance and operational related projects, due diligence, and reviews
Blue River currently supports over 300 clients managing over $245 billion in assets. For more information about our service offerings and resources, please visit us at www.blueriverpartnersllc.com or contact us at info@blueriverpartnersllc.com.
Blue River Partners, LLC is not a CPA firm. Blue River Partners, LLC is not a law firm.
Contact Information:
MICHAEL S. MINCES
Founding Partner, President
Phone: 214.736.7176
info@blueriverpartnersllc.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-river-releases-annual-compliance-update-containing-significant-regulatory-information-for-alts-industry-300580158.html
SOURCE Blue River Partners, LLC
Share this article