Blue River Releases Annual Compliance Update Containing Significant Regulatory Information for Alts Industry

The SEC's areas of focus during regulatory examinations and Blue River's recommendations to prepare for examinations

Blue River's commentary on recent enforcement actions

A summary of important changes in securities laws and regulations, including adjustments to filing thresholds and deadlines

An overview of the present regulatory landscape for investment advisers trading in cryptocurrencies

Upcoming regulatory obligations, including guidance on filing the new Form ADV

The report can be downloaded, compliments of Blue River, at: DOWNLOAD HERE

Please do not hesitate to reach out to a Blue River representative with any questions or needs you may have.

About Blue River Partners

Blue River Partners, LLC is a preeminent service provider to the alternative asset industry. By leveraging Blue River's team, investment advisory firms are able to implement a best-of-breed, integrated, institutional back office at a fraction of the cost of internal hires. Blue River works with managers in multiple capacities ranging from:

hedge fund, private equity fund, and mutual fund launches

private equity fund administration

outsourced CFO services, financial controls, and operational support services

outsourced regulatory compliance (SEC, CFTC, and 40 Act)

outsourced CFO/controller and administration services to private equity fund investments – portfolio companies, real estate assets and energy assets

outsourced IT and cybersecurity services

tax compliance and advisory services

advisory firm formation, regulatory registration, and compliance program design

compliance and operational related projects, due diligence, and reviews

Blue River currently supports over 300 clients managing over $245 billion in assets. For more information about our service offerings and resources, please visit us at www.blueriverpartnersllc.com or contact us at info@blueriverpartnersllc.com.

Blue River Partners, LLC is not a CPA firm. Blue River Partners, LLC is not a law firm.

Contact Information:

MICHAEL S. MINCES

Founding Partner, President

Phone: 214.736.7176

info@blueriverpartnersllc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-river-releases-annual-compliance-update-containing-significant-regulatory-information-for-alts-industry-300580158.html

SOURCE Blue River Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://www.blueriverpartnersllc.com

