BMI Imaging Exhibits At SACRAO 2024 Conference in Lexington

The BMI Sales Team Mingles with Higher Education Leaders at the SACRAO Conference in Lexington

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging's sales team headed to the Southern Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (SACRAO) 2024 conference in Lexington, KY for its annual gathering of higher education employees. These professionals specialize in student records and admissions files.

BMI has been working with administrators at colleges and universities for decades, providing innovative solutions to their records management challenges. The SACRAO conference has allowed BMI to connect directly with the individuals leading Registrar and Admissions Offices, and continues to be an event that proves engaging and productive.

Records administrators face numerous obstacles with image and data management, with large collections of hard-copy student records and microfilm and microfiche archives posing operational hurdles. The transition from analog to digital is a major step towards improving a department's productivity and efficiency.

Sales Account Executive Jake Walker, who attends the majority of higher education conferences for the BMI team, says that "With hard copy records I see familiar issues across the bulk of my clients: degrading materials, hard-to-access files, multiple formats, and so on and so on. Digitizing allows them to sync their existing retrieval processes into a single method, digital. Regardless of how the original record started, we can help them create an electronic version so access is at their fingertips."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

