Board Chairman of AI Media Tech Company Ryff Applauds $5 Million Initial Funding Round For Firm

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryff™, an AI media technology start-up, has the potential to address one of the biggest dilemmas facing the TV and film industry's economic model – how to make product placement automatic, seamless and personalized to the viewer, said Louis Hernandez Jr., chairman of Ryff's board and one of its founding investors.

He applauded Ryff's just-closed $5 million initial investment round, which was led by Valor Siren Ventures, and included VC leaders such as MaC Venture Capital, Monteta Ventures and the late Paul Allen's Vulcan Fund. Hernandez is the founder, CEO and managing director of private equity firm Black Dragon Capital.

"The funding round validates the power of the vision of Ryff and its team, led by CEO and founder Roy Taylor," Hernandez says. "Ryff's solution represents a new advertising paradigm and service that will automatically, based on the individual viewer, embed product placement images into the content in a way that's contextual and can prompt positive emotions. The embedded imagery can range from simple branded objects or signage all the way to interactive ads."

With Ryff's AI-based technology, brand references appear as if they were filmed in the original production and can be tailored for audience specificity according to a range of variables, including individual viewer, platform, geography, date and demographic profile.

"Ryff is addressing the most important issue of our time in media technology – yield pier asset consumed," Hernandez said. "I believe the company will revolutionize the way we monetize media. The media industry is in the middle of a major transformation and shift in economic model. Ryff is well positioned to seize the opportunities there."

Ryff plans to use the capital infusion continue to build its intellectual property and support sales activity in both New York and London.

About Ryff

Ryff.co is a new platform that makes images intelligent. Ryff is the world's first image technology company using AI and visual computing to change the way we experience entertainment.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is a technology investor and executive, corporate board member, author and philanthropist. He is the CEO and Founder of Black Dragon Capital, a minority-led private equity firm that makes control investments in growth companies, particularly in complex technical fields and industries disrupted by digitization, including content management, financial services, e-commerce, and sports and media.

