Boardriders, Inc. Announces Go-Forward Leadership Team

* Greg Healy, Global President, President APAC, Board of Directors responsibilities

* Shannan North, Global President, Billabong and Retail Strategy, Board of Directors responsibilities

* Joe Scirocco, Chief Financial Officer

* Thomas Chambolle, President EMEA

* Jean Louis Rodrigues, General Manager Wholesale EMEA

* Nate Smith, President Americas

* Dan Levine, Chief Brand Officer

* Garry Wall, Global General Manager Quiksilver

* Emilie Souvras, Global General Manager Roxy

* Mike Jensen, Global General Manager DC Shoes

* Kevin Meehan, Global General Manager RVCA

* David Brooks, Global General Manager Element

* Ilene Eskenazi, Chief Human Resources Officer and Global General Counsel

* Julie Ott, Chief Operating Officer

* Mike Yerkes, Chief Logistics Officer

* Nico Foulet, Chief Information Officer

* Sonia Lapinsky, Chief Integration Officer

Mr. Tanner said: "Our new leadership team is a combination of seasoned global talent from Boardriders, Billabong and from outside the organization. This team will lead the integration of two great companies, creating the world's leading action sports company. I am particularly excited to announce the elevations of Greg Healy and Shannan North, who bring significant industry experience and will be instrumental in leading our global growth with their new Board responsibilities."

Mr. Tanner added: "We want to thank Neil Fiske, Peter Myers, Tracey Wood, Jim Howell, Mara Pagotto, Paul Burdekin and the Billabong Board of Directors for their dedication to the success of Billabong, its people and heritage. While they will be transitioning from their roles, we greatly appreciate their partnership throughout this transaction and the strong organization and legacy they leave in their wake."

About Boardriders, Inc.:

Boardriders, Inc. is the world's leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for Boardriders around the world. The Company's apparel and footwear brands represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. The Company's Quiksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate. The Company's products are sold in more than 110 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders shops and other Company-owned retail stores, other specialty stores, select department stores and through various e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit our brand websites at www.quiksilver.com, http://www.roxy.com and www.dcshoes.com.

