Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg reports that the board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and seventy-one cents ($1.71) per share.

The dividend is payable June 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2018.

