Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air

"The 787-9 Dreamliner orders will ensure we maintain one of the youngest fleets in the region while building upon our award-winning reliability, on time performance and product and service standards," Kučko.

Gulf Air is set to take delivery of four more Dreamliners this year. The airline plans to introduce the 787 on its twice-daily service between Bahrain and London Heathrow before deploying the long-range efficient jet on other routes.

"Gulf Air joins the growing number of airlines operating the 787 Dreamliner across the Middle East," said Marty Bentrott, Vice President, Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, for Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia and Africa. "The demand for the Dreamliner underlines the operational efficiency and travel experience that the airplane brings to the airline and its passengers."

Boeing has delivered more than 670 787s since deliveries began in 2011. The 787 fleet has flown more than 240 million passengers while saving over 23 billion pounds of fuel and enabling airlines to open more than 180 new nonstop routes around the world.

The first Gulf Air 787 – painted in the airline's new livery – recently flew a special mission to the airline's home base to perform a fly pass over the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix. Formula 1 race fans were treated to a dramatic aerial display prior to the start of the championship race.

