Revenues totalled SEK 13,331 m (12,730)

(12,730) The operating profit totalled SEK 2,672 m (2,149)

(2,149) The operating profit, excluding the revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 2,724 m (2,061)

(2,061) Free cash flow totalled SEK 1,431 m (1,060)

(1,060) Earnings per share totalled SEK 7.35 (6.10)

High grades at Aitik and Tara

High grades compensated for low milled volumes.

Aitik's new crusher is ramping up.

Stable production at the copper smelters – production record at Harjavalta.

Increased production at Odda but unfavourable concentrate mix at Kokkola.

The net debt/equity ratio decreased during the quarter from 11% to 6%.

Low accident frequency.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday, April 27 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Lennart Evrell, President & CEO

Tel: +46-8-610-15-00



Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO

Tel: +46-8-610-15-00



Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-291-57-80

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on the 27h of April 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/boliden/r/q1-interim-report-2018,c2507454

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/997/2507454/831045.pdf The full report (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-q1-interim-report-2018-300637877.html

SOURCE Boliden

Related Links

http://www.boliden.com

