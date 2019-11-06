Bombshells Invites Veterans & Active Service Members to Eat Free in Texas on Nov. 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All nine Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide meals and soft drinks for veterans and active service members for free and at a 20% discount for accompanying family members on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019.

The restaurants are subsidiaries of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK). With seven locations in Houston and one each in Dallas and Austin, the fast-growing chain is open 11AM to 2AM for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night. On all other days of the year, Veterans and active service members always receive 20% discount on meals and soft drinks at Bombshells.

"Part of what Bombshells has always been about is recognizing the service of those who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. He encouraged veterans to bring a photo (ideally 8x10) in uniform which Bombshells plans to frame and hang on a "Wall of Honor" in each restaurant.

Veterans and active service members of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are asked to present military ID, such as U.S. Uniformed Services or Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization card (e.g., American Legion or VFW), or military discharge (DD214). The offer is not eligible for rain checks, gift cards, or take-out.

Bombshells will also set a "Missing Man Table" in each location. The table, which grew out of concern for Vietnam War POW/MIAs, is a place of honor set up in U.S. armed forces dining facilities in memory of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military.

About Bombshells

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is the first military-themed chain in the sports bar/casual dining segment. It comes alive through its hangar-like design, attractive Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, full bar, scratch kitchen, big flat screen TVs, DJs, huge patio, energetic atmosphere and "social dining experience." Attracting singles, couples, and families, Bombshells does a strong lunch, dinner and late night business. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) subsidiaries have 10 Bombshells locations open or in development. Visit http://4bombshells.com or http://www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rcihospitality.com

