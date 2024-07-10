BON VOYAGE: CHICKEN SALAD CHICK HOSTS OLYMPICS THEMED PROMOTION

-Sip in the Olympic Spirit this Summer for a Chance to Win a Trip to Paris-

ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is partnering with Coca-Cola for an Olympic themed promotion and a trip to Paris giveaway in celebration of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Starting July 1st through August 10th, guests who purchase a beverage can enter for a chance to win a free trip to Paris or exclusive Coca-Cola and Olympic Games merchandise.* With each drink purchase, guests can scan the QR code on Chicken Salad Chick's special edition drink cups to enter to win. The grand prize consists of a 4-day, 3-night trip for the winner and one guest with roundtrip airfare and hotel accomodations.* Guests may scan for additional entry each time they purchase a beverage, with one entry counted per guest per day, through the dates of the promotion.

"We're thrilled to envelop our guests in the spirit of the 2024 Olympic Games through our partnership with Coca-Cola, and we're excited to give one lucky winner a free trip to Paris," said Tom Carr, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicken Salad Chick. "And even more, we can't wait to cheer for Team USA and highlight incredible athletes competing this Summer."

Starting July 1st through August 10th, guests who purchase a beverage can enter for a chance to win a free trip to Paris Post this

To further showcase its support for Team USA, Chicken Salad Chick is featuring athletes Anna Hall of Team USA Track and Field and Brooke Rabatou of Team USA Climbing in its in-store and branded content to inspire its guests and create even more engagement around the 2024 summer games.

"The best part of being on Team USA is getting to represent your country on the biggest stage and competing against people from all over the world," explained Anna Hall, Team USA Track and Field. "There's really nothing like putting on the USA uniform and walking into a stadium to compete for the chance to bring home a medal for your country."

For more information on Chicken Salad Chick's 2024 Olympic Games sweepstakes, including rules, free method of entry, prizes and full giveaway details, visit bit.ly/CSCSummerSweepstakes.

*One (1) Grand Prize: A 4-day/3-night trip for the winner and one (1) guest to Paris, France. The Grand Prize consists of round trip, coach-class air transportation for two (2) from a major airport near winner's home (determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) and three (3) nights' hotel accommodations of Sponsor's choosing (one (1) room, double occupancy). Total Maximum ARV of Grand Prize: $6,000. The actual value of the Grand Prize may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of rates and airfares (if applicable). If the actual value of the Grand Prize is less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Ends 11:59 PM ET on 8/10/2024. Open to residents of AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MS, MO, NM, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, & VA only, 21+. Sponsor: The Coca-Cola Company.

For more information on Chicken Salad Chick visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

