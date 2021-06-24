Bone Cement Market in the US grow by USD 165.89 million|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report on the bone cement market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries due to the rise in trauma cases, the increasing geriatric population, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques.

The bone cement market in the US analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the bone cement market in the US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The bone cement market in the US covers the following areas:

Bone Cement Market In US Sizing

Bone Cement Market In US Forecast

Bone Cement Market In US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

aap Implantate AG

Colfax Corp.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

Smith and Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

TEKNIMED

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-antibiotic bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ASCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Viscosity

High viscosity

Medium viscosity

Low viscosity

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

