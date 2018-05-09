Boojee Beads Teacher Appreciation Week Contest: Win a Free Fashion Lanyard for Every Teacher at One's Favorite School
Because teachers love BooJeeBeads for Teacher ID's and Classroom Keys
14:15 ET
CLEVELAND, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonitas International is proud to share its 5th annual teacher appreciation week contest! One lucky school will receive a beautiful assortment of designer beaded lanyards, ID necklaces, fashion ribbon lanyards, and retractable badge reel jewelry to display their employee ID badge! The contest is simple.
Here's how to win:
1. LIKE us on FB: https://www.facebook.com/boojeebeads
2. COMMENT on the contest post (include your nominated school name, city, and state)
3. SHARE
Please do all three steps for a chance to win FREE ID jewelry for every teacher at your school.
Contest closes on 5/12/18 at midnight E.T. No purchase necessary to win.
Media Contact
Name: Kimberly Martinez
Email: kmartinez@bonitasinternational.com
SOURCE Bonitas International
