Book Published to Encourage Professional People to Use Their Nighttime Dreams to Guide Their Writings

As writers, our craft is more than what we do. Writing is who we are, how we see the world and it even shapes our dreams in profound ways. Writers' Guiding Dreams helps writers open themselves to understanding and using their nighttime dreams to discover, explore and inspire their passions and work.

Writers’ Guiding Dreams by Evelyn M. Duesbury

Professional people are writers by necessity, plus research shows all people dream. Combine the fact that all professional people are writers with research that all people dream. As a result, we have significant need for the newly published book Writers' Guiding Dreams.

(Incidentally, the masterfully crafted book cover will attract artists as well as writers.)

Writers' Guiding Dreams shows writers how to create their waking-life projects from their inner teachers, their nighttime dreams. The book starts with tips for beginning writers and tips on how to write well. Pay attention to grammar; bad grammar overshadows good content. Take breaks from intensive mental concentration to listen for creative insights, resist pushing to complete the final edits and stay relaxed and cheerful, no matter how busy you are.

No matter how busy you are, can include attempts to complete a writing project before moving to the next category. For example, a dream entitled "Dormant State" (June of 2004) informed the author of a long wait before she would complete her counselor education writings and could begin her work for the eventual book, A Dream-Guided Meditation Model and the Personalized Method For Interpreting Dreams (Routledge, 2017).

Edits are an important part of writing as shown throughout Writers' Guiding Dreams. Every writer's dreams are customized according to their individual pre-dream waking-life experiences.

Writers Roderick Mackenzie, Janice Baylis and Ann Hollier share dreams in one chapter of Writers' Guiding Dreams. One dream guided Mackenzie to write Night Journey, a novel. One dream guided Baylis to write Sleep On It!, a book about how dreams help dreamers in their lives. Hollier's contributed dreams to Writers' Guiding Dreams include a campaign letter for her cancer research donations.

The best use of this book is, first, study the book and then practice, practice and practice with a reliable model before attempting to use your dreams to guide your writings.

Brief Bio: Evelyn M. Duesbury

Duesbury teaches by writing about use of her researched Personalized Method for Interpreting Dreams (PMID), a thesis-based turn of the twenty-first century award-winning model. Topics covered in her published works include counseling, relationships, meditation, and writing.

