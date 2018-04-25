Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

NORWALK, Conn., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), the world's leader in online travel and related services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel, Chief Financial Officer David Goulden, and SVP of Finance Michael Noonan will be attending the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference in New York City on Monday, June 4, 2018. They will be available for onsite meetings scheduled in advance.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries through six primary brands - Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

