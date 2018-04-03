Booming Beauty Franchise The Lash Lounge Grooms for Growth with New President & CEO

Keil's first priorities will include brand-building initiatives, heightening relationships with franchisees and solidifying an infrastructure for sustainable growth. Of the 300 upcoming The Lash Lounge locations in the pipeline, 100 are set to open within the next year.

In addition to taking on the role with The Lash Lounge, Keil will also serve as an operating partner of Franworth, a growth equity firm established to partner with and accelerate the growth of emerging brands. In addition to The Lash Lounge, the Franworth family of brands includes TITLE Boxing Club, City Row, spavia Day Spa and Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea. Franworth is led by CEO and Managing Director John Rotche, IFA entrepreneur of the year in 2011 and David Barr, vice-chair of IFA, and board member of 10 different companies in the franchise industry. Keil joins a growing dream team of Franworth operating partners, such as TITLE Boxing Club President Susan Boresow, formerly with Massage Envy. Franworth also recently appointed Wasim Somo, previously a Google Sales Lead & Operations Manager, as Vice President of Marketing & Engagement to help strengthen the digital presence and bring world-class branding to all of the Franworth family brands.



Keil joins The Lash Lounge from Pure Barre, the largest and fastest growing barre fitness franchise in the nation, where he served as CEO and led the company through change and growth within the boutique fitness sector. Prior to Pure Barre, Keil served as the inaugural Chairman and CEO for The Honey Baked Ham Company LLC, bringing the HoneyBaked brand and business together after 59 years of running as separate entities. Additionally, Keil previously held leadership positions with Ecolab, General Mills and The Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company.

"I'm passionate about taking emerging brands to new heights, while providing business ownership opportunities for entrepreneurs around the country," Keil said. "The Lash Lounge is embracing the value of a boutique system - capturing the demand for specialization, focused expertise, and development of a community with local ownership. The Lash Lounge combines a proprietary technique and world-class service in a luxurious setting, tailored to each guests' unique eye structure. Eye treatments have been around for millennia, as eyes are the first thing we notice about one another, and The Lash Lounge is positioned as the market leader in this emerging space."

Working alongside Keil will be The Lash Lounge founder Anna Phillips, who will take on a new role as Chief Innovation Officer, where she will be able to focus her expertise as the pioneer in this category to further develop innovative products and services as well as advance The Lash Lounge's stylist training programs. "Our vision is to integrate technology and cultivate a culture of collaborative experts that will help our company remain the leader in beauty and lash trends," said Phillips.

"The beauty sector is a $60 billion industry within the US, but there is a boutique niche in the market that has yet to be met," said John Rotche, Founder and CEO of Franworth. "Dave's extensive knowledge in the franchising and boutique brand space is the perfect match to accelerate the growth of The Lash Lounge's premium services and meet this demand."

About The Lash Lounge

The Lash Lounge, headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, currently operates 19 franchise and corporate locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is the first franchise concept of its kind, specializing in the art of semi-permanent eyelash extensions and other non-invasive beauty enhancing services. A comprehensive training model has been developed to ensure a visit to any Lash Lounge exceeds industry standards and customer satisfaction. The tried and true methods have been seamlessly replicated in each salon to make effortless glamour more convenient. For more information about The Lash Lounge and franchise opportunities, please visit www.thelashlounge.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booming-beauty-franchise-the-lash-lounge-grooms-for-growth-with-new-president--ceo-300623207.html

SOURCE The Lash Lounge

Related Links

http://www.thelashlounge.com

