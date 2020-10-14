Booming in The Desert: Stream Commissions New Phoenix Data Center

Stream's investment in a massive 350 MW APS substation delivers reliable, low-cost energy coupled with the Phoenix market's low natural disaster risk and a highly favorable tax incentive to deliver outstanding availability and Total Cost of Ownership to clients. The Arizona State Computer Data Center Program allows exemptions to be applied to a myriad of items from monitoring software to servers. This ultimately reduces the total costs that data center users would typically face when establishing a presence in this region.

"Over our 21 years serving global enterprises and hyperscale providers, we've seen increasing focus on deploying in markets with smart tax incentives. On a large deployment, our customers can spend several hundred million dollars in IT equipment and infrastructure," says Rob Kennedy, Stream's Co-Managing Partner. "Data center-friendly markets like Goodyear give our customers access to favorable tax incentives, highly skilled workforces and stable operating environments where they can deploy with confidence."

"Once again, I'm proud of the great work completed by our internal and external teams, including our construction partners and supply chain providers, who overcame the challenges from the global pandemic to deliver a world-class facility in Goodyear," states Chris Kincaid, SVP of Construction. "Additionally, working alongside the City of Goodyear was a great experience, as their ongoing partnership allowed us to complete the first phase of the project on schedule during an otherwise challenging year."

To learn more about Stream Data Centers' Goodyear campus visit

www.streamdatacenters.com/phoenix.

About Stream Data Centers

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, the company has acquired and developed over 2.5 million square feet of data center space nationally, representing more than 250 megawatts of power.

Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data CenterTM Suites, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Colocation Services and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Founded in 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of 900 real estate professionals with offices in major markets across the U.S. The company manages nearly 230 million square feet of commercial properties and completes over $3.6 billion in transactions annually.

SOURCE Stream Data Centers

Related Links

http://www.streamdatacenters.com

