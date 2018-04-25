Boostability Named Top Internet Marketing and SEO Solution Provider

Clutch's "2018 Top Digital Agencies" award is given to companies by location and business type. In receiving the award, Boostability was recognized as a "Top Digital Marketing Company" in the Salt Lake City area. According to Clutch, Boostability and other recipients were "selected based on Clutch's research methodology, which uses quantitative and qualitative criteria to evaluate [a] company's technical certifications, experience, and market presence. Clutch analysts also interview firm[s'] past clients to learn how they approach challenges, develop strategies, and execute customized campaigns and projects."

"Whether they're working for solely local clients or a larger spread of companies across the country, all of these companies are staples in their hometown digital landscape," said Katie Wonders, business analyst at Clutch. "Through their dedication to their work and cultivation of personal and professional relationships, these agencies have proven their leadership."

Marketing Tech Outlook's "Top Digital Marketing Company" award was based on an analysis of "scores of SEO solutions providers in the market," according to the magazine's website. Providers were "evaluated by a distinct panel of judges including CEOs, CIOs, CMOs, [to identify] names [that] are disrupting the industry and heralding a new era for SEO."

"We're honored to receive these awards and to be included among such an elite group of digital marketing agencies," said Kelly Shelton, vice president of Marketing at Boostability. "It's exciting to see the industry recognize the groundbreaking work our team is doing to help small-to-medium-sized business elevate their online presence and grow."

For a complete list of Clutch's 2018 "Top Digital Agencies" award recipients, click here.

For a complete list of Marketing Tech Outlook's "Top 10 SEO Solutions Provider - 2018" award recipients, click here.

About Boostability:

Established in 2009, Boostability began with the idea that effective SEO services should be accessible and affordable for all businesses. And it's worked. Thanks to its unique approach to SEO fulfillment, Boostability now serves more than 26,000 small businesses, helping them elevate their digital presence and succeed online. It primarily works with reseller partners that offer Boostability's award-winning SEO services to their own SMB clients. It has grown to more than 400 employees based in two offices across the Silicon Slopes of Utah with satellite locations in Amsterdam and Berlin. Boostability has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for four straight years. For more information, visit www.boostability.com.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

About Marketing Tech Outlook:

Marketing Tech Outlook is a monthly magazine that keeps the readers abreast of the recent trends in the marketing industry and profound insights of the changing industries from the CMOs of various companies. It serves as an information guide of the changing scenarios of the market with the introduction of novel, innovative technology and solutions for CMOs and other suites of C-level executives.

Marketing Tech outlook is an opportunistic platform for industries that wish to publicize their innovative and distinctive marketing solution to a wider audience and describe how their offered services would be beneficial to eradicate existing problems. Marketing Tech Outlook lists out of the top-shelf service solutions available in the market after going through a massive research and analysis by our industry experts.

