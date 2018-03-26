Booth UC and Cybint Solutions join forces to take a byte out of cybercrime

Booth UC, in partnership with global cyber education leader Cybint, is answering the call and offering two online cyber literacy training courses this fall. The courses are relevant for anyone, anywhere, including the public, students and professionals who are hoping to stay ahead of the growing trend in cybercrime.

Using a unique "micro-learning" concept for maximum retention, and self-paced, interactive modules, these courses offer a comprehensive overview of cybercrimes, covering terminology, best practices to protect against cyber threats, unique online search and analysis techniques, and methods to uncover hidden data and recover deleted data from around the web.

Angela Davis, associate professor and chair of the business program at Booth UC, says, "Educating everyday users, employees or both on cybersecurity risks is key today. These courses provide that education and also include practical tools that students can start using today. Again on the cutting edge, in addition to our financial crimes major in the BBA program, Booth UC is providing unique opportunities for the community-at-large to improve literacy in cybersecurity."

"Cyber literacy has become a core necessity within the workplace, and the demand for expertise in the cybersecurity and cyber intelligence fields continues to grow," says Roy Zur, Cybint CEO and global cybersecurity and cyber intelligence expert. "Our programs are designed to provide cyber literacy at both the individual level and managerial level – creating a broad network of cyber expertise that extends beyond typical technical expertise and adds value in any professional or business environment."

About Booth University College: William and Catherine Booth University College was established in 1982 in downtown Winnipeg. A private university with open enrolment, Booth University College is a Christian university of choice, anchored in academic excellence, and based on a vision of social justice, hope and mercy for all and committed to Education for a Better World. Website: https://www.boothuc.ca/

About Cybint: Cybint is an international cyber education leader committed to solving the significant global shortage of cybersecurity experts, and putting an end to the growing threat of cybercrimes, by helping organizations and higher-education institutions develop their cybersecurity and intelligence capabilities. At Cybint we believe that protecting our assets, companies and national security starts with cyber education. Our team includes military officers, industry professionals and education experts. We have branches in the USA, UK, Italy, and Israel, and projects around the world. Website: www.cybintsolutions.com

