Boots For Troops Organization Founded Onboard Aircraft Carrier

HOUSTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After joining the Navy in 2011, Jimmy Wayne Rogers Jr. learned to serve his country. Rogers returned home to Houston, TX in July of 2015 after wrapping up four years of honorable service and one deployment aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt.

Rogers immediately started fundraising for Boots For Troops, a 501c(3) non-profit organization he helped co-found from a desk in his work center onboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, which at the time was operating in the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. He was able to raise $5,000 in about 30 days through a Gofundme page he wrote while deployed. Now, two and a half years later, Boots For Troops is a fully functioning organization that has sent more than 450 custom care packages around the world to deployed troops, and has added an additional program to the organization that assist active duty service members with travel expenses during holidays and emergency situations. 74 service members have benefited from the new additional program already.

"We are building the best care packages in the world and putting so much love into them. Each Boots For Troops care package is made custom to one person, there is no mass production or two packages alike. The staple of the package, is a new pair of boots chosen by the deployed service member. The packages are much more impactful and are touching the hearts of the recipient more than any packages ever have," Rogers said.

"The coolest part of all the success of the organization is been the immense support we have received from people across the country. People have held fundraisers for us in Florida, Indiana, Virginia, California and Texas, and I think the reason people have gotten behind us is because they see the impact our programs are making. It's real and it's special," stated Rogers.

Boots For Troops has received many testimonials back from troops overseas who have received a Boots For Troops care package. Some of the words relayed back are quite powerful. One Air Force veteran stated, "This is one of the best organizations I've seen in my 12 years in the Air Force." Boots For Troops believes their care packages are truly a step above any other care packages that go out because of the boots, quality and customization of each package. They would like to encourage everyone to see for themselves at www.Boots4Troops.org or follow them on Facebook.

