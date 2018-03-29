Boralex extends maturity and enhances flexibility of its revolving credit facility

Commenting on this transaction, Patrick Lemaire, Boralex's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The extension of our credit agreement and enhancement of our financial flexibility is great timing as Boralex continues on its growth path to achieve the target of 2,000 MW by the end of 2020."

The amendment to the credit agreement was arranged by National Bank of Canada as lead arranger and administrative agent. In addition to National Bank of Canada, the banking syndicate includes Canadian financial institutions, namely The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Caisse Centrale Desjardins, Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada as well as Comerica Bank, a U.S. bank.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

