BorgWarner Answers Age-Old Mystery of What a Parent Does All Day by Hosting Employee's Children at Work

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner is hosting the children of employees at their Technical Center and World Headquarter buildings in Auburn Hills, Michigan, for the annual "Bring Your Child To Work Day" on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The goal of this popular event is to give attending children a chance to venture into the mystery behind what their parent does all day by shadowing their parent on the job. They also will experience the bigger picture of BorgWarner through Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) based games, projects and activities.

Children attending the 2017 Bring Your Child To Work Day participating in a dry ice science experiment.

"We are excited to host our team member's children again this year; it's as much fun for us as it is for the kids because their excitement and enthusiasm is contagious," said Tonit Calaway, Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner Inc. "We believe it is a part of our corporate responsibility to nurture the enthusiasm the next generation brings and help it grow into a love of engineering, product development and the automotive industry. This next generation of talent is the future."

As part of BorgWarner's initiative to promote awareness of STEM careers to future generations, the activities planned for this year's Bring Your Child to Work Day are hands-on and inspiring, while staying true to what BorgWarner does as a company. The day's agenda includes interactive activities including a LEGO car build, constructing a track and then racing remote control cars on the track they built. Additional activities include science experiments, and a scavenger hunt throughout the building to learn more of what the company does at its Technical Center.

The annual event gives the children of BorgWarner team members a day-long glimpse into the childhood mystery behind what their parent does all day. At the end of the day the goal is to have happy parents and children, and kids that want to follow in the career path of their parents, fueling Michigan's talent resources for the STEM field.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 66 locations in 17 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

