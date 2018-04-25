Bostik Earns ASC's 2018 Innovation Award for Brilliance™

Bostik, a leading global adhesive specialist for industrial, construction and consumer markets, today announced that it has been recognized with the 2018 Innovation Award by the Adhesives and Sealants Council at the culmination of its annual spring convention. Bostik's Brilliance™ - the world's first high-performance polyolefin elastic attachment - earned this honor for the major technological achievement the innovation represents within the industry.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529564/Bostik_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682209/Bostik_Award_ASC.jpg )



"Bostik is honored to be the recipient of the ASC Innovation Award. With a rigorous submission process and a panel of expert judges from our own industry, receiving this accolade is a true testament to the innovation we are bringing to the adhesive and disposable hygiene markets with Brilliance," said Jeff Merkt, Senior Vice President of Bostik's Global Nonwovens business unit.

The ASC Innovation Awards Program recognizes innovation in adhesive and sealant product developments. The award identifies significant impact chemistries that contribute to downstream industries' unmet needs and advancements in technology. As the recipient of this year's award, Bostik demonstrated the value proposition of novel chemistry and added value in a field application, improving design and chemical processes.

Brilliance™ earned the honor following its evaluation on a number of criteria including:

Development with a significant chemistry component

Significant milestones in development within the past five years

Clearly communicates end user value proposition with supporting evidence of market insight and potential impact

Brilliance is used in the manufacture of baby diapers and adult incontinence products. A hot melt adhesive, Brilliance elastic attachment holds the elastic strands of disposable hygiene products in place, while allowing them to stretch and retract to ensure diaper and pant products maintain comfortable fit and reliable leakage control. Bostik's Global Nonwovens business unit has been serving the disposable hygiene market for more than 50 years. During this time, Bostik has pioneered many adhesive developments that have enabled the integration of new disposable hygiene features including elastic legs, stretch panels, wetness indicators, and thin or fluff free cores. A leader in high stress applications, Bostik is focussed on enabling product innovation of disposable hygiene producers.

Darius Deak, Global R&D Director of Nonwovens, accepted the ASC 2018 Innovation Award at the presentation on 25 April on behalf of Bostik and its Global Nonwovens business unit.

About Bostik, an Arkema company

Bostik is a leading global adhesive specialist in construction, consumer and industrial markets. For more than a century, it has been developing innovative adhesive solutions that are smarter and more adaptive to the forces that shape daily lives. From cradle to grave, from home to office, Bostik's smart adhesives can be found everywhere. With annual sales of €1.95 billion, the company employs 6,000 people and has a presence in more than 50 countries. For the latest information, visit http://www.bostik.com.

About Arkema

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion in 2017, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. http://www.arkema.com

SOURCE Bostik