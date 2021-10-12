Boston-based VUE Health announces the launch of Florida-based LATITUDE HEALTH

According to CEO Kathryn Wilson, "This has been my passion project for quite some time. As marketers, we are often looking for what makes us the same. But if the last 18 months showed us anything, what makes us different might be the biggest uniting factor there is." She continues, "What we want is for people to have access to knowledge, to healthcare, to wellness. That's the destination. But the journey there is going to be different for everyone. That's what I want to explore."

Joining the Florida team is Eirasmin Lokpez-Cobo, MA, MS, ACC as Vice President, Cross-Cultural Brand Strategy. Eirasmin is a seasoned brand strategist with over eighteen years of experience building brand equity on the agency and client side. Eirasmin has designed and implemented corporate and community wellness programs, national and local healthcare campaigns, and pharma-integrated DTC and HCP strategies, DSA messaging, and activation plans for the total market and multicultural populations.

Wilson states, "Aligning my vision with Eirasmin and having her lead the charge on cross-culture strategy is so inspiring because it speaks to her passion and what drives her. Her excitement is contagious and her insights are inspiring."

For more information, please contact:

Kathryn Wilson Eirasmin Lokpez-Cobo CEO, Managing Partner VP, Cross-Cultural Brand Strategy Latitude Health Latitude Health (857) 654-3977 (713) 452-0377

Social: Facebook, LinkedIn

Learn more about us on our website.

About VUE Health: VUE Health is a woman-owned, solutions-driven agency that is dedicated to the pharmaceutical and biotech spaces and specializes in rare diseases, oncology, hematology, CNS, cardiology, nephrology, and women's health. We approach everything we do from a unique point of "VUE"—and a big part of that is starting with scientific research and medical insight. From there, it's all about how to best find, connect with, and move the audience to achieve the brand's goals. What truly excites us are the unique challenges that each brand faces. From peer-to-peer communication to launch campaigns—and everything in between—our approach allows us to deliver measurable results. Our award-winning work and our work/life balance and unique benefits programs earned us a recognition on MM&M magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work" list.

www.vue-health.com

SOURCE Latitude Health