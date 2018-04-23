Boston Market Expands Menu To Offer New Rotisserie Prime Rib Nationwide, Unveils New 'Rotisserie Kitchen' Logo

Available at all participating Boston Market locations nationwide on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings starting at 5 p.m. and while supplies last, guests can enjoy a USDA Choice Prime Rib, slow-spun in rotisserie ovens for over an hour, along with two sides, fresh-baked cornbread, horseradish cream sauce and au jus for $15.99 or less.

"For more than 30 years Boston Market has been the industry leader in rotisserie cooking, and it's been our mission to evolve and uncover new and interesting ways to use the signature rotisserie style of cooking to introduce new menu items that will excite our guests," stated Boston Market Vice President of Marketing, Tim Hartmann. "From our trademark fresh, never frozen Rotisserie Chicken, all natural Rotisserie Turkey and Rotisserie Potatoes to our new Rotisserie Prime Rib, we're so much more than just rotisserie chicken experts today, we're rotisserie everything experts."

Boston Market Vice President of Operations and Culinary, Dan Ledgard added, "Using the rotisserie allows the product to be cooked at a lower temperature, which tenderizes the meat, allows the moisture to set in and cooks evenly throughout. Slow, self-basting rotisserie cooking of our seasoned USDA Choice Prime Rib also gives a succulent, unparalleled flavor you just can't find in a traditional prime rib restaurant."

To further show the culinary evolution of Boston Market, the company also unveiled a new corporate logo that more closely reflects its signature style of cooking. The new brand logo prominently features "Rotisserie Kitchen" at the center of the classic Boston Market design and utilizes the same color palette of years past.

For additional information on new Rotisserie Prime Rib at Boston Market, brand news or to find your nearest location, please visit BostonMarket.com. Follow us @BostonMarket.

About Boston Market

At Boston Market, dinner is always ready. Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 450 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken, all natural turkey and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its "Quality Guarantee," which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

