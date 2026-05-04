Boston Musician Returns to Stage Nine Weeks After Surgery for Rare, Life-Threatening Brain Tumor

How Boston musician Connor Cox found the right neurosurgeon for a rare, life-threatening brain tumor — and why the journey across the country was worth every mile.

"This is probably one of the best decisions I've made in my life."

— Connor Cox, Professional Musician, Boston, MA

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor Cox, a professional musician from Boston, had been suffering from relentless headaches, pulsing sensations, and debilitating nausea for well over a year. He assumed it was the grind of life on tour. He tried everything — dietary changes, hydration, rest — and nothing worked. When the symptoms grew severe enough that he considered walking away from music entirely, a referral for an MRI finally revealed the truth: a petroclival meningioma, one of the most dangerous and surgically complex brain tumors that exists.

Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD

The tumor was four centimeters wide and pressing directly on his brainstem — "the seat of the soul," the region that controls heartbeat, breathing, and consciousness. Surgery was not optional. The question was: who in the world was skilled enough to attempt it safely?

Cox's search led him across the country to Los Angeles, to the hands of Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol — a world-renowned neurosurgeon with unmatched experience in removing tumors that other surgeons consider inoperable. Nine weeks after a complex brain surgery operation, Cox walked onto a stage and played his first live show with the brain tumor gone. His chronic head pain and other symptoms were also virtually gone.

A Tumor Most Surgeons Won't Touch

Petroclival meningiomas arise at the skull base, wedged between the petrous bone and the clivus, in one of the most anatomically perilous locations in the human body. They grow slowly — but as they expand, they press against the brainstem, cranial nerves, and major arteries. Their location makes standard surgical approaches extremely high-risk, and many neurosurgeons will decline to operate, or will accept outcomes that include permanent neurological deficits.

Cox's tumor had reached a size and position that made watchful waiting impossible. When he sought an initial opinion at a major Boston medical center, he was told he would need a large, open-skull craniotomy — a high-risk procedure with a long, uncertain road to recovery.

"These cases demand not just technical precision, but an intimate familiarity with the anatomy of the skull base," said Dr. Cohen-Gadol. "Experience and surgical volume at a center of excellence make a life-saving difference in outcomes. Only a handful of surgeons worldwide have the specialized training and case volume to reliably achieve favorable results for tumors in this location."

One Email. One Video Call. One Life-Changing Decision.

A friend in the medical field urged Cox not to proceed with surgery before getting a second opinion from a world-class neurosurgeon. Cox went online and began researching surgeons with specific, documented expertise in petroclival meningiomas. Dr. Cohen-Gadol's name rose to the top immediately — not through advertising, but through peer recognition, published outcomes, and patient testimonials.

Within hours of sending an inquiry, Cox had a video consultation scheduled. On that call, Dr. Cohen-Gadol walked him through the diagnosis, the planned surgical approach, and the expected recovery in precise, plain language — answering every question, leaving no ambiguity.

"In ten minutes on that Zoom call, he settled fears that had been building for a year and a half. He was efficient, articulate, to the point — and he genuinely made me feel I was in the right hands."

— Connor Cox

For Cox, a man who had spent eighteen months anxious and without answers, that single conversation was transformative. He booked his trip to Los Angeles.

Pioneering Technique. Remarkable Outcome.

Dr. Cohen-Gadol has personally pioneered more than 40 minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques over the course of his career — advances that have fundamentally changed how complex brain tumors are removed and how patients recover from them. For Cox, he applied these techniques in a carefully planned surgical procedure designed to achieve maximum tumor removal while protecting the surrounding brainstem and cranial nerves.

Cox was discharged approximately one week after surgery. His recovery was steady and progressive. At nine to ten weeks post-operation, he stepped onto a stage and performedlive music for the first time since his diagnosis. The chronic headaches that had consumed his life for eighteen months had, for all practical purposes, disappeared. Most importantly, he now can have his full life ahead of him without thinking about the tumor.

"I thought I was going to have to give up music," Cox said. "Now I'm back on stage. This is probably one of the best decisions I've made in my life — to travel across the country and have my surgery with Dr. Cohen-Gadol."

When the Right Surgeon Is Not the Nearest Surgeon

For patients facing rare, surgically complex neurological conditions, the data is unambiguous: where you have surgery — and who performs it — profoundly affects your outcome. Research consistently demonstrates that high-volume, subspecialty surgeons achieve lower complication rates, more complete tumor removal, and better long-term neurological preservation than general neurosurgeons performing the same procedure occasionally.

Dr. Cohen-Gadol actively encourages patients with complex diagnoses to seek subspecialty consultation before committing to a surgical plan. Modern telemedicine has made that first conversation effortless — an initial video consultation from anywhere in the world costs nothing but time, and the information gained can be life- altering.

"The distance is far," Cox acknowledged, "but it's one of the best decisions you'll make in your life. I guarantee it."

About Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol

Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol is an internationally recognized neurosurgeon specializing in complex skull base tumors and minimally invasive brain surgery. He has performed over 7,500 brain and spine surgeries, pioneered more than 40 transformative surgical techniques, and founded The Neurosurgical Atlas — widely regarded as the definitive global resource for neurosurgical education. Patients travel from across the United States and around the world to seek his expertise for meningiomas, gliomas, pituitary tumors, acoustic neuromas, cavernous malformations, arteriovenous malformations, trigeminal neuralgia, hemifacial spasm, and other complex neurological conditions requiring surgery.

Schedule a consultation: [email protected]

Website: www.aaroncohen-gadol.com

Phone: (310) 626-1312

SOURCE Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD