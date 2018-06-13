Bovine-based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bovine-based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Market: Overview

Collagen is a protein exclusively found in animals, specifically in the connective tissues and skin of mammals.Collagen is primarily extracted from bovine, porcine, chicken, and marine.



Bovine represents the major source of collagen, accounting for nearly 40% of the market. However, risk of disease transmission from bovine collagen sources and negative impact or influence of religious or cultural beliefs hamper the growth of the market.



The global bovine-based collagen for biomedical applications market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on application and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global bovine-based collagen for biomedical applications market.



Global Bovine-based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global bovine-based collagen for biomedical applications market has been segmented into bone graft substitutes, cartilage repairs, collagen-based scaffolds, hemostats, skin substitutes, wound dressings, and others.The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



Global Bovine-based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global bovine-based collagen for biomedical applications market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Rest of the World (South Africa and GCC Countries). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global bovine-based collagen for biomedical applications market are BBI Solutions, Symatese, Gurnet Point Capital, Viscofan BioEngineering (a part of Naturin Viscofan GmbH), and Collagen Solutions LLP, botiss biomaterials GmbH, Medtronic, Taxus Cardium, KYERON, and Collagen Matrix, Inc.



The global bovine-based collagen for biomedical applications market has been segmented as follows:

Global Bovine-based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Market, by Application



Bone Graft Substitutes

Cartilage Repairs

Collagen-based Scaffolds

Hemostats

Skin Substitutes

Wound dressings

Others

Global Bovine-based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of RoW



