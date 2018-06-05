Bracket Appoints James Jay as Senior Vice President, Endpoint Solutions to Drive Continued Growth of Its Technology and Service Offerings

"James brings leadership, vision and creativity to Bracket's growing team," said Mike Nolte, CEO. "He will be essential in our ongoing efforts to build patient-centric, innovative technologies, advance our data and analytics strategy and support our pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients."

James has 18 years of experience building successful software solutions for healthcare and life sciences. For the last six years he led the Global Imaging IT business at Agfa HealthCare, where he transformed the business strategy while creating a new market segment and established early market leadership. Prior to Agfa, James spent 13 years at GE, where he led the Global Cardiology IT business, and held other roles across R&D and program management.

James has an MBA in Global Management from American Intercontinental University and a BS in Computer Science from the University of Oregon.

About Bracket

Bracket, with ten offices and more than 800 employees worldwide, is a clinical trial technology and specialty services provider dedicated to helping biopharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations increase the power of their clinical research data by leveraging core competencies in Science, Technology, and Service. Bracket eCOA™ is a flexible platform for electronic clinical outcomes assessments. Bracket RTSM™ is a best-in-breed, scalable and configurable clinical IRT solution for the life sciences industry. Bracket SmartSupplies™ is a proven platform for improving a clinical supply chain. Bracket Rater Training and Quality Assurance improve outcomes through customized training and quality assurance programs.

