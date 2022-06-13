BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market Size to Grow by USD 1.19 billion | 38% of Market Growth to Originate from North America |2022-2026

Download an Exclusive Sample Report to explore more market dynamics

Top Key players in BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market:

Asana BioSciences LLC

Bayer AG

BeiGene Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Pierre Fabre SA

Market Segmentation

BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market Split by Product

Dabrafenib: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Dabrafenib acts as an inhibitor of the associated BRAF enzyme, which plays a role in the regulation of cell growth. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as high prevalence of lung cancer and thyroid cancer.



Sorafenib



Vemurafenib



Encorafenib

BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market Split by Geography

North America : This region will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be driven by factors such as high prevalence of cancers and the increasing awareness of various cancer types. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the BRAF kinase inhibitors market in North America .

Asia



Europe



Rest of World (ROW)

Market Driver and Challenge

The high target affinity and specificity of BRAF kinase inhibitors is one of the key drivers in the market. Most of the available therapies in oncology have adverse effects, which reduce patients' adherence to treatments. However, BRAF kinase inhibitors have proven efficacy in oncology applications and are developed as a suitable solution for cancer treatments.

The availability of substitute therapies such as radiation therapy, laser therapy, and therapeutic options such as chemotherapies is challenging the market growth. The alternative treatment options have proven to be more efficient than BRAF kinase inhibitors. In addition, biological medications have minimum-to-negligible adverse effects.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global BRAF kinase inhibitors industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global BRAF kinase inhibitors industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global BRAF kinase inhibitors industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global BRAF kinase inhibitors market?

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Refine your business plan & growth

Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asana BioSciences LLC, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Pierre Fabre SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

