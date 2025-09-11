Brain Balance to Host Free Live Webinar on Primitive Reflexes and Child Development Challenges

The organization confirmed it will hold a live webinar focused on helping parents and teachers understand the developmental challenges tied to retained primitive reflexes.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brain Balance, a leading non-medical program dedicated to optimizing brain health and development for children and adults, will host a free live webinar on integrating primitive reflexes and addressing child development challenges. The event is designed to help parents, caregivers, and educators better understand how retained primitive reflexes may impact a child's ability to learn, focus, and thrive socially and academically.

Primitive reflexes are automatic movement patterns present at birth that typically fade as a child matures. When these reflexes persist, they can contribute to challenges in motor skills, attention, and self-regulation. This webinar will provide research-based insights, practical strategies, and real-world examples to empower families and educators to better support children facing these obstacles.

The live session will cover:

How primitive reflexes influence childhood development.

Signs and indicators that reflexes may not be fully integrated.

Practical strategies parents can use to support integration at home.

The Brain Balance approach to helping children overcome developmental challenges.

"Parents often struggle to understand why their child may be facing difficulties with focus, coordination, or behavior despite their best efforts," said a representative for Brain Balance. "This webinar is designed to shed light on the role primitive reflexes play in development and provide families with practical, actionable steps to help their children unlock their potential."

Brain Balance provides a non-medical approach to optimizing brain health and development for children and adults. Since 2007, the company has served its clients through cognitive activities, sensory-motor exercises, and nutritional guidance. Brain Balance offers services in its centers and at home, and the goal of the program is to help people get to the root of their challenges without the use of medication, unleashing greater potential. Brain Balance has helped over 60,000 individuals create a brighter path for their future.

