BrainStemTV.org New Year Dance Video Challenge to Promote STEM Education

ENCINITAS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSTEMtv.org, a virtual education network that provides specialized science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education for K through 12 students, is hosting a New Year Dance Video Challenge to increase awareness of the need for additional STEM education that prepares youth for the career opportunities of the future.

Entrants are asked to create a dance video clip under 30 seconds in length that captures the theme or spirit of science, technology, engineering and math education. The general public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite video. Ten national finalists will be named on Jan. 2, 2021, and will each receive $100. Three top winners will be named on Jan 31. The first place winner will receive $750, second place $500 and third place $250. To share the creative work of entrants, selected student dance videos will be posted to various social media platforms.

Parents and students can enter between Friday, Dec. 11, through midnight Dec. 31 (Pacific) by going to BrainSTEMtv.org and following the simple instructions. No purchases are necessary.

Lab Supplies USA, part of KLM BioScientific, a woman-owned business located in central San Diego that carries a full range of laboratory equipment and supplies, is partnering on the Dance Video Challenge, providing science lab supplies to the winners.

BrainSTEMtv.org beams a wide variety of science, technology, engineering and math classes – combined with fun activities and hands-on labs – directly into the home to spark innovation and creativity in K-12 students. This virtual education network offers scheduling flexibility and repeatable activities to create lesson pacing based on a student's individual level of development and a family's personal schedule. This is helping parents beat education challenges created by remote education. The curriculum follows the research-based national Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) for K-12 students developed by states to improve science education for all students.

