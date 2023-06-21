BranchOut Food Inc.: Receives Commitment From Costco to Launch New Snack Product

News provided by

BranchOut Food Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

BEND, Ore., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchOut Food Inc., (NASDAQ: BOF) a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable products, is excited to announce a new commitment from Costco (NASDAQ: COST) in the Los Angeles region. The Los Angeles region commitment is built on a history of success with Costco as it marks the third product and fourth Costco region that BranchOut Food has recently sold products into including, Pacific Northwest, Northern California, and Texas.

"We are thrilled to launch another product with Costco and believe this trend will continue with additional regions and products in the near future," said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food Inc.

This collaboration marks an important milestone for BranchOut Food Inc., as it continues to expand its presence in Costco.

For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its innovative products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by their licensed dehydration technology. The Company is a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier.

Media Contact:
BranchOut Food Inc.
Phone: 1-801-532-7840
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BranchOut Food Inc.

Also from this source

BranchOut Food Inc. Secures Major Supplier Contract with Walmart

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.