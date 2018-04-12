Brand Programming Studios Nominated For Best Film And Video In The Science And Education Category By The Webby Awards

The six-episode digital series is about inspiration, information and the power of science. "What's Good" is available on PBS Kids and PBS Digital Studio and introduces parents and caregivers to the power of STEM learning via art and culture experienced every day in their own communities.

The Webby Awards, now in its 22nd year, celebrates the best of the internet. Competing against Brand Programming Studios in the science & education category are BBC Worldwide, NPR, Popular Science, and STAT.

Readers can make their voices heard by creating an account and voting for "What's Good" on the Webby Awards' website here, with online balloting open through April 19.

More than 13,000 entries were submitted this year. Some of the other nominees include Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, and Apple.

The Webby Awards are voted on by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and the Webby People's Voice Award is determined by the public.

ABOUT BRAND PROGRAMMING STUDIOS

Founded in 2015 by award-winning Executive Producers Geoffrey DeStefano and Alejandro Lopez, BP Studios (www.bpstudios.tv) is a strategic and creative content studio that bridges the gap between entertainment and marketing. The company produces content that builds, maintains, and monetizes audiences across multiple digital, film, and television platforms. Follow BP Studios on Facebook or LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government's investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of nearly 1,500 locally owned and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology, and program development for public radio, television, and related online services. For more information, visit www.cpb.org and follow us on Twitter @CPBmedia, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and subscribe for email updates. https://www.linkedin.com/company/7955542/

