Brandimage Packaging Design For 7-Eleven® Private Label Brands Win Three Vertex Awards

The Vertex Awards is the only global competition devoted exclusively to the art of Private Brand package design. The awards are judged by highly respected and experienced branding and package design professionals, handpicked from the private brand industry around the world, and awarded based on Creativity, Marketability, and Innovation.

"During our four year partnership, Brandimage's design of 7-Eleven private brands products have won 25 national and international awards recognizing both product and packaging excellence," said Don Childs, chief creative officer, at Brandimage. "We are extremely proud of our strong relationship with 7-Eleven and to have contributed to the growth of the private brand program and 7-Eleven itself."

Childs continued: "It's hard to find a group who appreciates the ROI of design more than 7-Eleven's private brands team. 7-Eleven's mission to redefine the meaning of convenience through private brands, inspires us to tell a meaningful story through beautiful design that connects brands and consumers through packaging."

In the Beauty category, Brandimage was awarded Vertex Silver for its package design:

Simply Me Beauty

Brand Owner: 7-Eleven

In the Beverages: Non-Alcoholic category, Brandimage was awarded Vertex Silver and Vertex Bronze for its package design:

7-Select GO!Smart Cold Pressed Juice

Brand Owner: 7-Eleven

7-Select GO!Yum Cold Brew Coffee

Brand Owner: 7-Eleven

Childs concluded: "7-Eleven strongly believes that the quality of the packaging outside should reflect the quality of the product on the inside. Brandimage understands this — that meaningful packaging design influences consumers to keep coming back to purchase and repurchase their favorite brand products."

To view all the Vertex Awards 2018 International Private Brand Design Competition winners, visit: http://www.vertexawards.org/

Brandimage is a global consultancy of brand equity architects and designers. Brandimage creates brands that drive brand performance. Brandimage is an SGK Group company. SGK is part of Matthews International Corporation. For more information visit: https://www.brand-image.com/ and http://www.sgkinc.com.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

