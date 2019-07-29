Branding Mogul Aundrey Ricks Spoke with Meek Mill and Jay-Z's Roc Nation President About the Importance of Proper Representation

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branding Mogul Aundrey Ricks spoke with philanthropist and artist Meek Mill on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after the Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned Mill's 2008 conviction. The two conversed about prison reform and why it is of paramount importance for our society.

Meek Mill and Legendary Icon Jay-Z is a crucial piece in the current prison reform movement.

Mill said that he was "ecstatic that justice prevailed," and said the outcome "wouldn't have been possible without the support of my family, my attorneys, and Jay-Z."

While live on FOX News, Mr. Ricks said, "I can't help but to respect Meek Mill's passion about helping his society, there are guys like us who once looked for guys like us to give us hope."

Detroit native and now Branding Mogul Aundrey Ricks studied the criminal justice system at Western Michigan University where he holds a Degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Social Work. He can relate because he is also a supporter of the greater good of society. Mr. Ricks has given away countless amount of time along with clothing and food to families in need, Mr. Ricks knows firsthand what it's like to live in fear. Growing up in the city of Detroit, Mogul Aundrey Ricks had to fight to make it out of one of the most dangerous cities in the world. This concept of giving back is a key component to the strength of his Lifestyle Brand Raw Impact. That's one reason why he respects brands like Roc Nation and Dream Chasers.

The Mogul recently spoke with Roc Nation's President on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at their headquarters in New York about how important it is to have proper branding and representation.

One song that always stood out to Mr. Ricks from Jay-Z was "Some how some way we gotta make it up out the hood some day somehow some way we gotta make it up out this life weather we dribble out this…" Album: The Blueprint²: The Gift & the Curse.

Ricks is a firm believer of helping out and never forget where you came from.

Branding Mogul Aundrey Ricks stated, "My best advice to aspiring entrepreneurs and moguls is to be resourceful," Mr. Ricks added. "Get out and meet people within the community. Your network determines your net worth, and I think that's the key to just about anything.

"I believe that you have to get out of your comfort zone. I learned in college how to be comfortable being uncomfortable by being a minority during my years on campus of a Division I university."

Overall, Mr. Ricks is living proof that anything is possible with faith.

